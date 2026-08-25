1Finity IPoDWDM Solution Powers New Mexico Middle-Mile Network

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Finity, a Fujitsu company and leading global network solutions provider, today announced expansion of an advanced, middle-mile fiber network being built statewide across New Mexico. Initial deployment milestones achieved include integration of new 1Finity IP over DWDM (IPoDWDM) infrastructure and service activation phases.

"Open, flexible 1Finity architecture empowers NMFN to achieve seamless interconnection and performance across a diverse network footprint." Share

The NM Fiber Network (NMFN), which spans thousands of miles across the state, is a collaborative effort combining regional fiber assets from nine New Mexico local exchange telecommunication companies, creating a cohesive, statewide network that provides essential communication services across the communities they serve. The organization is focused on enhancing interconnection within New Mexico, while strengthening connectivity to national networks, to support future growth in enterprise services, carrier transport and data-driven industries.

As NMFN built out the fiber network, they faced the challenge of interconnecting disparate networks into a high-capacity, resilient middle-mile architecture capable of supporting growing bandwidth demands across New Mexico. To address this challenge, 1Finity delivered high-capacity optical transport and networking solutions comprising scalable wavelength services, efficient aggregation of multiple cooperative networks into a unified architecture, improved network resiliency through diverse routing and interconnection points, and standardized, carrier-grade infrastructure for simplified operations.

Continued expansion of this middle-mile fiber backbone involves live network deployment of 1Finity optical and networking solutions, including the Ultra Optical System L100, L200 and L160 Optical Line Systems (OLS), S9510-28DC and S9600-56DX Open Routers, and the 1Finity Virtuora® Network Control Solution, made possible with the help of ecosystem partners UfiSpace and IP Infusion. The resulting network supports high-performance, scalable transport services from 1G to 400G today, with a path to 800G and beyond as network demand grows.

“Our open, flexible 1Finity architecture empowers NMFN to achieve seamless interconnection and performance across a diverse network footprint,” said Hideki Matsui, Sr. Vice President and Head of Photonics System Business Unit at 1Finity, Inc. “With high reliability and performance, the NMFN carrier-grade, unified network enables network operator members to maximize reach, efficiency and service consistency, supporting mission-critical applications throughout the state and bringing enhanced services to rural communities.”

“Aggregating the combined infrastructure and expertise of our member companies, NMFN and its owner-members are strategically positioned to drive continued technological and economic growth throughout New Mexico,” said Jerimiah Cole, Chief Operating Officer of NM Fiber Network. “With our statewide network enhanced by multivendor network expertise and industry leading solutions from 1Finity, our customers have access to a robust, future-ready platform built on carrier-grade optical solutions.”

About 1Finity Inc.

1Finity, a Fujitsu company, is a global provider of communications networks for our connected world. We uniquely combine technological leadership and expertise in open optical and wireless networking, network automation, and applied AI/ML to design, build, operate, and maintain critical digital communications network infrastructure. Collaborating closely with ecosystem partners, we deliver transformative outcomes for service providers and network operators, and enable them to lower TCO, improve network performance, and increase energy efficiency. For more information, visit www.1Finity.com.

1FINITY and Fujitsu are trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. The information provided in this press release is accurate at the time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.