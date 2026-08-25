TrustPoint and Hexagon | NovAtel Achieve Industry First in GNSS-Independent Navigation

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrustPoint, a pioneer in next-generation space-based positioning and navigation solutions, has successfully demonstrated the operation of its C-band signals in the presence of GNSS interference under contract with Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

"For the first time, C-band signals have operated through interference on a receiver the industry already trusts. This is a new baseline for what resilient PNT means,” said Patrick Shannon, Founder and CEO of TrustPoint. Share

In partnership with Hexagon, the global leader in measurement technologies, the company has successfully operated an enhanced C-band receiver developed by NovAtel, part of Hexagon, accelerating the path to commercial availability.

The demonstration marks a significant step forward in the commercialization of GNSS-independent PNT, bringing together TrustPoint's resilient C-band service with NovAtel's proven receiver technology to deliver positioning capability in GNSS-denied environments.

By integrating C-band capabilities into a NovAtel GNSS receiver, the partnership advances the path toward C-band-enabled GNSS solutions, marking an important step forward for the navigation industry.

"For the first time, C-band signals have operated through interference on a receiver the industry already trusts. This is a new baseline for what resilient PNT means,” said Patrick Shannon, Founder and CEO of TrustPoint. “NovAtel and TrustPoint have proven it works. Now we build on it.”

The demonstration confirms that TrustPoint's C-band signals can be acquired, tracked and used to generate precise positioning data in environments where GPS is degraded or denied by modern electronic warfare. Conducted under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Contract led by the Naval Air Warfare Center - Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), this effort reflects the growing demand among the nation's most critical defense operators for resilient navigation that performs when it matters most.

“NovAtel has built its reputation on high-performance receiver technology trusted in the most demanding environments,” said Sandy Kennedy, Vice President, Research and Development, Aerospace & Defence Division, Hexagon. “This collaboration with TrustPoint demonstrates how we continue to evolve our products to support emerging signals, even outside of L-band, reinforcing our long-term commitment to innovation in PNT and to partners across the industry.”

For defense, aerospace and autonomous system developers, this result provides an early proof point that TrustPoint's C-band service can complement existing GNSS approaches while advancing a faster path toward deployable, resilient PNT solutions.

These achievements build on a foundation of world-first milestones. TrustPoint achieved the first live-sky transmission and real-time reception of a C-band GNSS signal in 2025, also in partnership with Hexagon. Building on the first C-band ground-to-space PNT demonstration and the successful launch and operation of three commercial free-flying GNSS satellites, each milestone has advanced TrustPoint's mission to deliver a trusted, scalable alternative to GPS for autonomous systems, critical infrastructure and national security.

About TrustPoint

TrustPoint is creating a new class of resilient navigation solutions designed to power the next era of autonomy and national security. Built on a modern C-band LEO architecture, TrustPoint’s system delivers secure, high-performance PNT that works reliably in the environments where legacy services struggle. By combining advanced satellite capabilities with scalable ground infrastructure, TrustPoint provides a trusted foundation for autonomous navigation, critical infrastructure, and national security. Learn more at www.trustpointgps.com.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. Our precision measurement, positioning, and autonomous solutions transform the world’s most vital industries. From aerospace & defence, automotive, construction, general manufacturing, to mining and more, we provide the confidence that customers rely on to build, navigate, and innovate.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 17,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.7bn EUR.

Learn more at hexagon.com.

About NovAtel

NovAtel, part of Hexagon, is a global technology leader, pioneering end-to-end solutions for assured positioning for land, sea, and air. NovAtel designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision positioning technology developed for efficient and rapid integration. Its solutions empower intelligent positioning ecosystems in vital industries that depend on the ability to tackle the most complex challenges in the most demanding environments. Learn more at novatel.com.

About NAVAIR

NAVAIR provides full life-cycle support for naval aviation aircraft, weapons, and systems operated by sailors and marines. This support includes research, design, development, and systems engineering, as well as acquisition, testing, and evaluation of military aircraft and airborne weapon systems.