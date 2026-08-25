Budderfly Expands into Hospitality, Announces Partnership with Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown Lehigh Valley

SHELTON, Conn. & ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Budderfly, the fastest-growing energy-as-a-service company in the U.S., today announced a new partnership with Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown Lehigh Valley to modernize the property's critical energy infrastructure. The project marks Budderfly’s continued expansion of its no-upfront-cost, turnkey energy infrastructure solutions into the hospitality sector, building on the company's proven success across restaurants, manufacturing, fitness, healthcare, retail, and other commercial industries.

Hotels operate around the clock while facing an increasingly challenging operating environment. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, hotel operating costs have been rising four times faster than revenue, driven by rising electricity prices, insurance premiums, labor costs, and property operating expenses. As owners work to preserve margins, many are looking for ways to modernize their facilities without diverting capital from guest-facing investments. Energy has become one of the largest controllable operating expenses for hotel owners.

The partnership will deliver a comprehensive energy infrastructure modernization: combined heat and power (CHP), parking lot solar canopy, battery storage, replacement of several aging rooftop HVAC units, in-room PTAC units, water conservation technologies, intelligent building controls, and other infrastructure upgrades designed to improve efficiency and operational performance. Budderfly will fund, install, monitor, maintain, and continuously optimize the infrastructure over the course of the EaaS agreement, a model that reduces energy consumption while eliminating the complexity of managing multiple providers and upfront capital investments for hotel operators.

“We're seeing a broader shift in hospitality as owners rethink how they invest in the infrastructure behind the guest experience,” said Al Subbloie, CEO of Budderfly. “Energy-as-a-Service gives hotels a way to modernize critical building systems without diverting capital from other strategic priorities. Forward-thinking hospitality operators like Delta Hotels are looking for new ways to manage costs and improve operational performance, and our model offers a comprehensive approach to modernizing the infrastructure that powers their properties. That’s why Budderfly is intentionally expanding into this industry, and why we’re excited about this partnership.”

“We believe exceptional guest experiences begin with strong operations behind the scenes,” said Jason Allan, Senior Regional Director of Operations at Palette Hotels. “Energy accounts for one of our largest operating expenses, making it one of the most significant costs we can manage. Budderfly's EaaS model provides a turnkey solution that reduces energy consumption, modernizes critical infrastructure, supports our sustainability goals, and strengthens our operations today while positioning the hotel to meet the evolving expectations of guests and corporate customers well into the future.”

The project builds on Budderfly's 10-year track record of growth and continued expansion across commercial industries, demonstrating the flexibility of its Energy-as-a-Service platform to meet the unique needs of customers ranging from restaurants and manufacturers to fitness centers, healthcare facilities, retailers, and now hotels. As more organizations seek infrastructure solutions that improve operational resilience, reduce costs, and advance sustainability goals, Budderfly’s no-upfront-cost Energy-as-a-Service model provides a scalable path to modernize critical systems across the built environment.

About Budderfly

Budderfly, ranked as the fastest-growing Energy as a Service (EaaS) company in the United States, installs, monitors, and manages a combination of patented efficiency technologies, including equipment upgrades and proprietary energy software, for its customers. Businesses benefit from capital preservation, a reduced carbon footprint, more reliable operations, and an improved customer and employee experience. To date, Budderfly has helped customers avoid more than 330,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. Budderfly ranked on the Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list from 2023 to 2025. In 2025, Budderfly was named to Fast Company’s worldwide list of Most Innovative Companies, CEO Al Subbloie was named to the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential climate leaders, and Budderfly’s Virtual Power Plant was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions. For more information, visit www.budderfly.com.

About Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown Lehigh Valley

Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown Lehigh Valley is a full-service hotel serving business and leisure travelers in eastern Pennsylvania. Featuring one of the region's largest meeting and event facilities, the hotel offers modern accommodations, flexible event space, and convenient access to major business centers throughout the Lehigh Valley.