Palladius Capital Management Originates Construction Financing for Seguin Commerce Park, an Industrial Development Along the Austin-San Antonio Growth Corridor

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palladius Capital Management (“Palladius”), a vertically-integrated real estate investment manager with both debt and equity investment strategies, announced that it has provided construction financing for the development of the initial phase of Seguin Commerce Park, a new flex-industrial development in Seguin, TX.

The financing supports two front-load Class A industrial buildings totaling 80,000 square feet, representing the first phase of a 235,000-square-foot campus. The project is optimally located in the Interstate 10 corridor between San Antonio and Austin, Texas near State Highway 123, and is positioned to meet growing demand from small- to mid-bay industrial users in the region.

“Some of the most compelling industrial opportunities emerge where multiple growth corridors begin to overlap, and we believe Seguin is a strong example of that dynamic,” said Nitin Chexal, Founder and CEO of Palladius Capital Management. “Positioned at the intersection of the San Antonio manufacturing base, the expanding Austin-San Antonio corridor and the I-10 trade route, Seguin is becoming an increasingly important hub for manufacturing, logistics and industrial growth. Its value is not that it will become Austin, San Antonio or Houston, but that it connects those markets while building a diversified economic engine of its own.”

Seguin’s population grew approximately 32% between 2020 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. More importantly for industrial demand, its manufacturing base continues to expand, anchored by employers including Caterpillar, CMC Steel, Tyson Foods, Niagara Bottling and Vitesco Technologies. Recent investments include Ranch Hand’s 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and KTH Parts Industries’ planned $100 million, 300,000-square-foot automotive plant. A future Texas State Technical College campus and a planned data-center development in northern Guadalupe County are expected to further support long-term economic growth across the region.

“We continue to see strong opportunities to deploy capital into industrial projects backed by favorable demographic and economic trends,” said Manish Shah, Senior Managing Director at Palladius Capital Management. “Seguin Commerce Park exemplifies the types of investments we seek through our credit platform: high-quality sponsorship, strategic locations and multiple demand drivers that support long-term value generation. We are pleased to provide financing for a project that is well-positioned to serve the growing region’s expanding industrial and logistics systems.”

The Palladius credit team on this transaction included Stuart Hepler, Michael Khan and Bryson Shelist. Drew Nelson of Legacy25 Capital and Parth Bhatt of Newmark played key roles in facilitating the transaction.

About Palladius Capital Management

Palladius is a diversified real estate investment manager that leverages institutional best practices, technology and operational expertise to drive value creation for institutional and individual investors through private wealth channels. Led by a team of commercial real estate, finance, and corporate operations veterans, Palladius pursues value-add and core-plus strategies targeting multifamily, student housing, hospitality and other thematic investment strategies through its affiliates. Palladius also originates debt investments and acquires whole loans through its private REIT, Palladius Income Fund. Based in Austin, TX, Palladius and its affiliates manage and operate approximately $2.5 billion of real estate across the U.S. and is focused on building a highly progressive platform that promotes diversity and inclusion. To learn more, visit www.palladius.com.