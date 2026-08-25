WealthReach and VastAdvisor Partner to End Disconnect Between Organic and Paid Advisor Marketing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WealthReach, an AI-powered organic growth platform built for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and wealth management firms, today announced a partnership with VastAdvisor, the governed AI organic growth operating system for wealth management firms. Through the partnership, WealthReach identifies previously anonymous visitors to a RIA’s website, as well as those actively searching for topics related to the firm's services online, and then automatically exports these contacts into VastAdvisor’s platform. VastAdvisor helps RIAs and wealth enterprises define and target their ideal client profiles (ICPs) through paid digital media channels. These firms can utilize WealthReach’s warm leads to further define ICPs that are visiting their site for retargeting.

Traditional advisor marketing has treated organic visibility and paid advertising as separate initiatives, run by different teams or vendors with little coordination between them. A firm might invest in search engine optimization (SEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO) to rank on Google and AI answer engines, while separately buying ads aimed at broad, generic audiences. The WealthReach and VastAdvisor partnership connects those efforts, allowing firms to direct paid spend toward in-market prospects who have demonstrated interest in relevant financial topics and match the firm's ICP while constantly learning from past campaign efforts.

“Up until now, advisors had no way of knowing if their marketing dollars were being allocated to get in front of the right prospects. Along with VastAdvisor, we’ve changed that,” said Michael Barrasso, Co-Founder and CEO of WealthReach. “Targeting prequalified prospects means a firm's marketing budget stops being spent in a spray-and-pray fashion and starts going toward those most likely to become clients. This means better engagement, higher conversion rates and less time and money wasted on cold outreach.”

Advisors have traditionally relied on word-of-mouth referrals and purchased leads, which may not capture the in-market prospects a firm doesn't yet know about. Purchased leads may also be sold to multiple competing firms, forcing advisors to compete for prospects they do not own. Together, WealthReach and VastAdvisor give RIAs another path: building audiences from their own organic visibility and intent signals, then using those audiences to inform paid acquisition.

“Many financial advisors have been experiencing anemic growth over the last several years; this is partially thanks to the methods they have been utilizing including lead brokers and referrals, which weren't built to surface the full spectrum of prospects available to advisors,” said Ian Karnell, CEO of VastAdvisor. “The powerful combination of VastAdvisor and WealthReach creates a seamless organic growth marketing opportunity for advisors and firms, from identifying the strongest prospects to having a solid website that validates a prospect’s selection.”

WealthReach and VastAdvisor work in tandem to make advisors' marketing efforts better over time. WealthReach identifies a firm's high-intent prospects on its website, traditional search engines and AI search like ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity — including people actively searching for topics related to an advisor's services who haven't yet visited the firm's website. VastAdvisor then runs paid campaigns on platforms including Google, Meta and LinkedIn targeted at these qualified audiences. Firms gain one comprehensive view of their marketing efforts that benefits from signals in real time. That paid traffic lands back on a WealthReach site, where its Convert tool identifies the specific contact and what they care about. This intelligence allows advisors to follow up with personalized outreach even with visitors who didn't convert on the spot, leading to more booked appointments.

“The major downfall of advisor marketing is that most firms don't know who their prospects are, so their outreach ends up scattered and generic,” said David DeCelle, Co-Founder and Chief Partnership Officer at WealthReach. “Now, advisors know exactly who is in-market and what financial services they need, so they can direct their ad budget to the right individuals and have a more meaningful conversation from the first outreach.”

The partnership is available now to mutual WealthReach and VastAdvisor clients. To learn more about WealthReach, visit wealthreach.ai. For more on VastAdvisor, visit vastadvisor.ai.

About WealthReach

WealthReach is an AI-powered growth platform built for financial advisors and wealth management firms. The company helps firms modernize organic growth through tools designed to improve visibility, support personalized outreach, and turn demand into conversations. For more information, please visit wealthreach.ai.

About VastAdvisor

VastAdvisor is an AI-powered growth platform built exclusively for the wealth management industry. Serving wealth enterprises, RIAs, asset managers, and agencies, VastAdvisor combines ideal client profiling, CRM-connected audience intelligence, and AI-generated campaign execution into a single, compliance-ready platform. Headquartered in Austin, TX, VastAdvisor is a product of VastAssembly.ai.