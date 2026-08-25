Gurobi and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Decision Intelligence Technology to the Public Sector

BEAVERTON, Ore. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Gurobi’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s optimization solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

"Government agencies are increasingly looking for ways to improve efficiency and transparency while meeting complex operational demands,” said Michael Wooh, CMO at Gurobi. “Through our partnership with Carahsoft, we're expanding access to Gurobi's decision intelligence technology across the Public Sector to help organizations make more informed decisions that support their missions and maximize the impact of available resources."

The Gurobi Optimizer is a high-performance mathematical optimization solver that helps organizations solve large-scale, mission-critical decision-making challenges. Used across industries, including the Public Sector, the platform enables agencies to optimize the allocation of resources, including funding, personnel, equipment and time while balancing complex operational, regulatory and budgetary constraints. Gurobi’s prescriptive analytics capabilities deliver transparent, data-driven recommendations that support informed, defensible decision-making, helping agencies improve operational efficiency and enhance service delivery.

“Public Sector organizations are increasingly leveraging advanced analytics and optimization technologies to make faster, more informed decisions that improve mission outcomes,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Gurobi’s innovative optimization capabilities empower agencies to solve complex resource allocation and operational planning challenges with greater precision. Together with our reseller partners, we are making Gurobi’s innovative technology more accessible to the Public Sector, helping agencies maximize resources and streamline operations.”

Gurobi’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Gurobi@carahsoft.com. Explore Gurobi’s solutions here.

About Gurobi

Gurobi is the world’s most powerful optimization solver, built to help organizations determine the optimal course of action when faced with complex, real-world decision problems. As an integral AI technology, Gurobi applies mathematical optimization to transform data into reliable, defensible decisions.

Organizations across industries use Gurobi to optimize supply chains, allocate resources, price products, and manage risk—allowing them to act quickly, model complex systems without compromise, and make decisions they can stand behind.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in over 40 industries, including leading organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 (713) 871-9341.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.