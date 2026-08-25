Miami Marlins Name Dialpad Proud AI-Powered Communication Partner

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, the AI platform for customer experience, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins. Dialpad has been named the Proud AI-Powered Communication Partner of the Miami Marlins, putting its Agentic AI platform at the center of how the club serves fans, and establishing a Dialpad brand presence at loanDepot park.

"This partnership positions us to better serve our fans while supporting future growth and innovation.” Ruben Smith, Enterprise Technology Strategist for the Miami Marlins Share

The moments that decide whether a fan comes back

A season isn't won or lost only on the field. It's also decided in the ticket that won't scan at the gate, the seating mix-up an hour before first pitch, and the rain delay that leaves thousands of people waiting for a straight answer. Handle those moments well and a fan books the next game. Handle them badly and they don't come back.

The Marlins are rebuilding fan experience around Agentic AI that doesn't just answer questions, but also takes action to help resolve issues. A ticket reissued. A seat moved. A real answer delivered in the moment a fan needs it. When something calls for human judgment, the AI hands it off to a person with the full conversational context already in hand, so no fan feels like they’ve had to start the process over.

The Marlins' AI and staff work from one platform with a shared context layer so front-line staff and the AI are drawing on the same information, and a fan doesn't have to repeat themselves no matter who they're talking to.

Built around voice, where most fan moments still happen

Most customer-experience agents were trained on support tickets and chat logs. Dialpad's platform was built around voice from day one. That foundation is designed to help the Marlins' AI understand not just the words a fan uses, but also the intent and urgency behind them — the difference between a casual question and a fan who's standing at a locked gate as the anthem plays.

“The bar for fan experience has never been higher,” said Craig Walker, co-founder and CEO of Dialpad. “Fans expect to be known, heard, and actually helped fast, whether they're calling about a ticket or asking a question at the gate. The Marlins get that the experience off the field matters as much as the product on it. We're proud to give them a platform that doesn't just answer questions — it takes action to fix them, and gets smarter at it every single day.”

What it looks like in practice

Other clubs are already living this reality. Austin FC put Dialpad's Agentic AI to work for fan support, where it takes action on routine requests in real time and keeps getting sharper as it learns from each one. For the Marlins, the aim is the same: fans get their problem fixed faster, staff deals with fewer interruptions during the game, and the system compounds — every interaction makes the next one better.

“At the Marlins, we're continually looking for ways to use technology to enhance the fan experience while making our teams more effective,” said Ruben Smith, Enterprise Technology Strategist for the Miami Marlins. “Dialpad's AI-powered platform gives us the flexibility to modernize our communications without losing the personal connection that's so important to our organization. This partnership positions us to better serve our fans while supporting future growth and innovation.”

The Marlins join a growing roster of sports and entertainment organizations using Dialpad to raise the standard for fan experience. Dialpad is deployed across teams in MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, and NHL, where each fan interaction becomes intelligence that makes the next experience better.

To learn more about Dialpad, please visit: https://dialpad.com. For more information about the Miami Marlins, please visit Marlins.com.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the AI platform for customer experience, providing real-time AI solutions since 2018. Dialpad’s all-in-one solution understands your business and acts on your behalf, getting smarter with each interaction. Our customers are uniquely able to understand their customers, improve customer experience, increase operational efficiency, and build a lasting competitive advantage. Dialpad’s Agentic AI resolves issues, advances deals, and clears busywork, handling routine customer inquiries automatically while working seamlessly alongside human agents on complex issues. Market-leading brands including Randstad, Motorola Solutions, Netflix, the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club, and Cal Athletics trust Dialpad. Dialpad is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, and T-Mobile. Visit dialpad.com to learn more.