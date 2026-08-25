York Space Systems Selected for U.S. Space Force Space Data Network.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--York Space Systems (York) (NYSE: YSS), a leading, US-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-enabling solutions, has been selected by the United States Space Force (USSF) for the Space Data Network Backbone (SDN-B) program.

SDN-B is the USSF's program to deliver an integrated, space-based data network built on commercial technologies. York's selection reflects the company's proven performance on orbit and its ability to deliver at scale through commercial manufacturing.

"We are proud to support the Space Data Network Backbone and the Space Force's vision for a resilient space-based architecture," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "This on-ramp award reflects performance we have already demonstrated on orbit and a manufacturing base built to deliver at scale. We are encouraged that the government remains committed to a resilient supply base for this architecture, which strengthens the industrial base and delivers better outcomes for the warfighter. Resilience is not something you can add on top of an architecture. It has to be designed in, and it starts with multiple vendors who have the proven ability to deliver large quantity production."

The SDN-B will underpin the communications layer in support of a multitude of needs. Resilient assured communication will increasingly become an in-theater need, that will play a more decisive role in modern conflict, with mission effectiveness and survivability tied directly to assured, resilient communications across every phase of many missions. In an air superiority denied environment, space will be the enabling network of those communications and, as a result, the foundation of the defense architectures that will define the next era of warfighting.

"The character of conflict has changed, and the architectures underneath it have to change with it," Wallinger added. "Whoever controls the assured communication systems controls the fight. That is why jam resistant communications and aPNT matter, and it’s why York is investing where we are. We are building for a warfighter who will operate across manned and unmanned formations, and we intend to be the prime that delivers the space-based infrastructure they will count on to win."

The SDN award follows a series of major program milestones for the company. Earlier this year, York became the first performer to complete its full Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) delivery for the Space Development Agency, with all 42 York-built satellites now launched and confirmed healthy on orbit. SDN-B adds to the eight mission sets York currently executes under contract, reflecting the breadth of the company's mission capability and its position across the next-generation space architectures defining modern defense.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) is a leading, U.S.-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government, and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is purpose built to address evolving national security space challenges and to adapt to the ongoing shift in the U.S. government’s mission needs and procurement processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and we intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “emerging,” “expand,” “expect,” “feasibility,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, statements about the use and execution of our production lot, the health of our spacecraft, statements about the potential for follow-on opportunities from this selection, the continued expansion of the U.S. government’s space-based data network and its reliance on our technologies, our growing participation in next-generation space architectures and expanding mission areas, increasing demand, and our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects, assumptions, or future events or performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include: any failure of our spacecraft systems and related software to operate as intended, resulting in claims for product failures, schedule delays or other problems with existing or new products; cost overruns on our contracts, including before final receipt of a contract; significant competition in the global space and satellite market; our revenue, results of operations and reputation may be negatively impacted if our products contain defects or fail to operate in the expected manner; our failure to establish and maintain important relationships with government agencies and prime contractors; the scarcity or unavailability of critical components used to manufacture our products or used in our development programs; the emerging and shifting nature of the market for spacecraft platforms and its failure to achieve the growth potential we expect; disruptions in U.S. government operations and funding and budgetary priorities of the U.S. government; failure to establish and maintain important relationships with government agencies and other prime or subcontractors; dependence on contracts entered into in the ordinary course of business and our dependence on major customers and vendors; the inability to comply with any of our contracts or meet eligibility requirements to obtain certain government contracts; and the other factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release and the related conference call. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. York is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.