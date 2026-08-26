Sonendo Announces Key Initiatives to Drive Business Towards Cashflow Break-Even

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonendo, Inc. (“Sonendo” or the “Company”), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced several key initiatives to support the drive towards cashflow break-even.

First, the Company has fully rolled out a new commercial model, the Flex Program, designed to lower the per case cost of root canal treatment and reduce the upfront cost of adopting the GentleWave System. Under the program, doctors can acquire a GentleWave console effectively with no equipment cost by committing to ongoing procedure instrument purchases. Flex complements the Company’s growing portfolio of endodontic consumables, providing practices with a more integrated and cost-effective solution.

“Our new commercial strategy allows endodontists to deliver best-in-class endodontic care in a more cost-effective way,” said Bob Guyatt, Senior Vice President Commercial of Sonendo. “With Flex, we’ve made it easier for endodontists to adopt the GentleWave System by creating a more flexible, economically attractive path to ownership. The result is fewer financial barriers and broader access to GentleWave Root Canal Therapy.”

Second, the Company has successfully closed a new credit arrangement consisting of a $15.5 million senior secured term loan, with access to an additional $4.5 million of committed capital, along with $5.0 million of subordinated financing. The proceeds from the financing were used to refinance the Company’s existing $13.7 million senior debt facility with Perceptive Credit Holdings III, LP, further strengthening Sonendo’s capital structure and providing additional financial flexibility to support its commercial and strategic initiatives.

“This refinancing marks an important step in strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing our financial flexibility,” said Bjarne Bergheim, Chief Executive Officer of Sonendo. “With a streamlined capital structure and access to additional capital, we are well-positioned to continue executing on our commercial strategy, expand adoption of the GentleWave System, and drive long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Third, the Company has continued to streamline its operations and improve organizational efficiency. These initiatives have resulted in a leaner, more focused organization, increased productivity across the business, and a significantly improved cost structure.

“We remain acutely focused on disciplined operational execution, reducing operating expenses while driving greater efficiency and productivity across the organization,” said John McGaugh, Chief Operating Officer of Sonendo. “We have made significant progress in creating a leaner and more scalable operating model while continuing to execute on our commercial objectives. Combined with continued gross margin improvements, these actions have strengthened the business and accelerated our path toward cash-flow breakeven.”

The Company recorded revenues of $14.5 million1 for the six months ending June 30, 2026. Adjusted EBITDA2 loss for the six months ending June 30, 2026, was $2.8 million1 compared to $6.9M1 for the six months ending June 30, 2025, an improvement of $4.1 million or 60%.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology Company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices.

For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, the select preliminary financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 in this news release are preliminary, are not a comprehensive statement of financial results for the period and are provided prior to completion of all internal and external review and audit procedures and therefore are subject to adjustment. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions; speak only as of the date they are made; and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company’s need to raise capital and its ability to continue as a going concern; the level of adoption and demand for the Company’s product offerings; the Company’s ability to execute and fulfill the potential of its strategic collaboration; changes to the Company’s financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 due to the completion of financial closing procedures and final adjustments; and other risks and uncertainties as are described in detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2025 and available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent developments, events, or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.