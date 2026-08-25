Xfinity and Comcast Business High-Speed Internet Now Available to More Than 3,300 Homes and Businesses in Columbia County, Florida

LAKE CITY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast announced today Xfinity and Comcast Business high-speed, reliable Internet services are now available to more than 3,300 homes and businesses in Columbia County. The project is made possible through a public-private partnership with the state and includes locations in and around the communities of Ellisville, Fort White, Mikesville, Springville, Suwannee Valley and Winfield. Construction is also ongoing in Columbia County to expand the fiber-powered network to more than 2,000 additional locations, with completion expected by the end of 2026.

“Reliable, fast Internet opens doors. It helps students learn, businesses compete, families stay connected, and communities grow,” said Columbia County Economic Development Director Jennifer Daniels. “That’s why this expansion is such exciting news for Columbia County. Bringing more residents and businesses online will create new opportunities, strengthen our local economy, and help ensure our county remains a great place to live, work, and do business.”

Residents can visit Xfinity.com/MyTown and enter their addresses for additional details on construction timing and service availability. Xfinity brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and smart home services into one simple, seamless solution – giving customers more speed, savings, and control over their connected lives. Columbia County now joins more than 65 million homes and businesses nationwide with access to a network that fuels innovation, productivity, and everyday connection.

“This expansion gives Columbia County more power to connect and compete,” said Kristeen Cominiello, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Florida Region. “With Xfinity, customers get fast, reliable Internet plus savings with Xfinity Mobile, access to millions of WiFi hotspots, the entertainment they love and smart home security that helps protect what matters most. Xfinity Membership also gives customers access to exclusive perks. Comcast Business helps local entrepreneurs and organizations stay connected and secure with technology built for the way they work. It’s a stronger connection and more opportunity for Columbia County.”

Comcast’s expansion in Columbia County is part of the company’s latest Florida investments, which also include network builds in Bradford, Highlands, Lake, Leon, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

Xfinity Brings Full Suite of Residential Services to Columbia County

Comcast is bringing its full suite of residential Xfinity services to Columbia County, including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security – delivering reliable, connected experiences for today’s consumers at home or on the go.

Xfinity Internet : Speed, Reliability, and Coverage. With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls – simply and seamlessly.

With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls – simply and seamlessly. Xfinity Shield : Protection Beyond Connectivity. Xfinity Shield is a first-of-its-kind, always-on platform that brings digital, physical and family protection together into one seamless experience. Included with Xfinity Internet and powered by our advanced network and Xfinity Gateway technology, it helps provide customers with greater confidence, control and peace of mind.

Xfinity Shield is a first-of-its-kind, always-on platform that brings digital, physical and family protection together into one seamless experience. Included with Xfinity Internet and powered by our advanced network and Xfinity Gateway technology, it helps provide customers with greater confidence, control and peace of mind. Xfinity Mobile : Most Reliable Network. Fraction of the Cost. Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning‑fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get one line free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan.

Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning‑fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get one line free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan. Xfinity TV: All Entertainment. One Powerful Platform. Xfinity brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free.

Comcast Business: Technology Solutions for Businesses of Any Size

Comcast Business delivers powerful, secure, and always-on connectivity tailored to meet the needs of businesses – whether small startups or growing enterprises. With fast, reliable Internet and advanced networking solutions like SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, and unified communications, Comcast Business helps organizations stay connected, protected, and ready to scale.

For businesses on the move, Comcast Business Mobile offers fast, dependable 5G, flexible data plans, and access to over 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide. With features like 4K streaming, advanced spam call blocking, and twice-a-year phone upgrades, it’s a mobile solution designed to keep teams productive – wherever business takes them.

What It Means for Columbia County

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, Comcast has made significant investments in North Florida nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones, and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.