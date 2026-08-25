-

AM Best to Host Analytical Briefing on Its Approach to Insurance Financial Strength Ratings; Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers & Reinsurers (FAIR) Secretary General a Featured Speaker

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best executives and analytical staff, in association with senior leadership from the Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers & Reinsurers (FAIR), will discuss AM Best’s (re)insurance rating methodology and the process undertaken by companies across Africa, the Middle East and Asia to obtain a Best's Credit Rating on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, at 9:00 a.m. GMT/UTC.

Vasilis Katsipis, acting managing director, market development; Ben Diaz-Clegg; associate director, analytics; and Dale Kirby, senior financial analyst, will represent AM Best in the analytical briefing, titled, “Understanding AM Best’s Approach to Insurance Financial Strength Ratings and the Process.” Mo’men Mukhtar, Secretary General of the Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers & Reinsurers (FAIR), will join the panel discussion as a featured guest.

This virtual briefing will be conducted in English, and will include:

  • An overview of AM Best, its services and rating process
  • An overview of Best’s Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM)
  • Rating trends and market issues

A question-and-answer segment will follow the presentation. Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing events@ambest.com. To learn more about this virtual briefing, and to register to attend, click here. More information about the FAIR can be found online here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Charlotte Shoesmith
Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator
+44 77 6496 0705
charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Charlotte Shoesmith
Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator
+44 77 6496 0705
charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best Rating Services on LinkedIn
AM Best Ratings Twitter
AM Best Co.
AM Best on YouTube
More News From AM Best

Best's Commentary: AM Best Comments on Proposed Captive Regime in United Kingdom

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.K. insurance regulator’s recently released consultation paper on a bespoke regulatory framework for single-parent insurance captives in the United Kingdom is expected to create a captive regime that compares well with other established captive domiciles, according to a new AM Best commentary. In a new Best's Commentary, “U.K. Plans for a New Flexible and Competitive Captive Insurance Regime Take Shape”, AM Best notes that while U.K.-domiciled corporations are like...

Best’s Market Segment Report: Asia-Pacific Reinsurers Show Resilience Amid Evolving Market Landscapes

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Asia’s insurance markets become more competitive with softer market conditions, AM Best’s composite of Asia-Pacific reinsurance companies reversed a revenue decline from the previous year, posting a 4.0% increase in net insurance service revenue in 2025, driven primarily by overseas business.The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Asia in Focus: Resilience Through Transformation,” is part of AM Best’s overall look at the global reinsurance industry ahead of the Rendez-V...

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Jet Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Jet Insurance Company (Jet) (Dallas, TX). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Jet’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings further reflect...
Back to Newsroom