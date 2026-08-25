O.C. Tanner and Kudoboard Announce Preferred Enterprise Partnership, Expanding Workplace Celebration Experiences

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture solutions, and Kudoboard, the leading digital group celebration platform, today announced a preferred enterprise partnership and platform integration. Together, the companies will create new possibilities for organizations looking to amplify memorable employee experiences that inspire participation, deepen relationships, and make appreciation more visible across their cultures.

The partnership combines O.C. Tanner's award-winning Culture Cloud® platform and workplace culture expertise with Kudoboard's collaborative celebration technology. The integration enables organizations to create engaging, team-led experiences that foster appreciation, connection, and belonging using the most complete workplace culture platform.

By bringing Kudoboard experiences into Culture Cloud, organizations can recognize achievements, welcome new team members, celebrate events, and reinforce team successes through shared participation. Whether employees work on-site, remotely, or across the globe, the integration creates new opportunities for people to come together around moments that matter.

"Our partnership with Kudoboard expands the ways organizations can celebrate at work," said Dave Hilton, Chief Product Officer at O.C. Tanner. "We're excited to give clients new tools that enable meaningful, team-driven experiences that strengthen culture and connection. Together, we're helping organizations transform everyday moments into celebrations that engage employees, build relationships, and help people feel valued."

As organizations continue to navigate changing workforce expectations, O.C. Tanner and Kudoboard are providing new ways to build stronger teams and sustain culture through shared experiences. By combining industry-leading workplace culture expertise with innovative celebration technology, the partnership helps organizations increase engagement, recognize contributions more broadly, and create workplaces where people thrive.

"Kudoboard was built around a simple belief: celebrations are most powerful when everyone can participate," said Aaron Rubens, CEO of Kudoboard. "Together with O.C. Tanner, we're helping organizations create moments that foster community, encourage recognition, and make achievements more memorable."

For more information about O.C. Tanner’s complete recognition platform, Culture Cloud, visit octanner.com.

For more information about Kudoboard, the leading group celebration and digital appreciation platform, visit Kudoboard.com.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Our Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps millions of people thrive at work. Our team of more than 1,600 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape high-performance environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner.com.

About Kudoboard

Kudoboard is a leading employee celebration platform that helps organizations recognize, engage, and connect employees through collaborative group cards, shoutout boards, eCards, gifts, and milestone celebrations. Used by 10+ million people worldwide, Kudoboard enables teams to celebrate birthdays, work anniversaries, employee achievements, retirements, holidays, and other meaningful moments through messages, photos, videos, GIFs, and memories. Organizations of all sizes use Kudoboard to create stronger cultures, improve employee engagement, and make recognition more human. Learn more at kudoboard.com.