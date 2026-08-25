Freestone Insurance Group Announces Partnership with 360 Benefits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freestone Insurance Group (“Freestone”), a Scottsdale-based insurance brokerage firm focused on employee benefits and enterprise risk management, and portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners (“Shore”), is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with 360 Benefits (“360” or the “Company”). Located in Chicago, 360 is an insurance brokerage firm specializing in employee benefits and enterprise risk management strategies.

Partnering with 360 Benefits helps accelerate organic growth and deepen client relationships, and aligns with our strategy to partner with high character leaders with appetites for aggressive growth. Ben Hayes, CEO, Freestone Insurance Group Share

Founded in 2014 by Bill Pragalz, 360 provides employee benefits insurance solutions to privately held, middle-market employers. The firm offers high-quality, high-touch consultative services that enable clients to make informed decisions efficiently. Serving a broad range of industries, 360 combines strategic insight with practical execution in delivering risk management solutions tailored to complex and evolving needs. 360’s advantage lies in its in-depth product knowledge and client-centric approach, and its team of experienced specialists work closely with clients to provide strategies and services that align with their business goals.

“The entire 360 Benefits team is excited to partner with Freestone,” said Bill Pragalz. “As our clients have grown and the employee benefits landscape has become increasingly complex, so has the need for broader capabilities, deeper expertise, and greater resources. Joining Freestone and Shore allows us to continue delivering the personalized service our clients value while significantly expanding our capabilities. Our clients have always been at the center of our mission and Freestone shares our client-first philosophy while providing access to an extraordinary depth of talent, technology, analytics, and specialized resources.” Pragalz will continue to lead 360 as President of the Company.

Backed by the resources, network, and operational expertise of Freestone and Shore, the Company is positioned to scale more aggressively, provide additional value additive services and products to clients, and invest in innovation and talent. The growth strategy will include deepening core service offerings, investing in technology, and partnering with Freestone to provide clients with additional risk management strategies and services.

“Freestone’s partnership with 360 Benefits will allow the Company to accelerate organic growth and deepen client relationships with the support of Shore, Freestone, and targeted talent additions,” said Ben Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Freestone. “This investment is a complementary addition to our existing employee benefits practice and aligns with our strategy to identify and partner with high character leaders with appetites for aggressive growth.”

Transaction Highlights:

Freestone Insurance Group, a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, has partnered with 360 Benefits (Chicago, IL), an employee benefits focused brokerage founded in 2014 by Bill Pragalz.

360 serves privately held, middle-market employers across a broad range of industries, delivering high-touch consultative benefits and risk management solutions.

The transaction furthers Freestone's Midwest presence and strengthens its existing employee benefits practice. Pragalz will continue to lead the business as President of 360 Benefits.

Backed by Freestone and Shore resources, 360 will deepen core service offerings, invest in technology and talent, and expand access to Freestone's broader risk management capabilities.

About Freestone Insurance Group

Freestone Insurance Group provides brokerage, advisory and administration of corporate and personal insurance services. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Freestone offers a high-touch, consultative approach to its clients with focus in the areas of employee benefits, life, disability and leave management consulting, enterprise risk management consulting, and private client services.

About 360 Benefits

360 Benefits provides brokerage, advisory and administration of corporate insurance services, focused on employer sponsored health and welfare plans. Based in Chicago, 360 emphasizes strategic consultation and risk analysis for its clients in creating their employee benefits programs across self-funded, level-funded, and fully insured frameworks while providing personalized client service.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2016-2025. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.