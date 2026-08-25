Obie and RentSpree Work Together to Help Landlords Protect Their Investment Properties

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obie, a leading provider of insurance solutions for landlords and real estate investors, today announced a new collaboration with RentSpree, a leading rental software platform that helps real estate professionals and landlords simplify the leasing process. RentSpree users can now access Obie’s landlord insurance experience directly within the platform, further streamlining the rental lifecycle by integrating landlord insurance into an existing leasing workflow.

With access to Obie, landlords can now receive a direct insurance quote and purchase coverage tailored to their investment property without ever leaving the RentSpree platform. Share

RentSpree brings together many of the tools landlords use throughout the rental lifecycle, from marketing vacant properties and screening tenants to collecting rent. With access to Obie, landlords can now receive a direct insurance quote and purchase coverage tailored to their investment property without ever leaving the RentSpree platform, making landlord insurance a seamless part of the rental workflow.

“Real estate investors are increasingly looking for connected experiences that make managing their properties simpler,” said Ryan Letzeiser, Co-Founder of Obie. “RentSpree has built a platform that helps landlords manage key parts of the rental lifecycle, and this collaboration extends that experience by making it easy to secure specialized landlord insurance at the moment it’s needed. Together, we’re helping investors spend less time navigating administrative tasks and more time growing their portfolios.”

Powered by Obie’s proprietary technology, RentSpree customers can now receive real-time quotes and bind coverage in minutes. This venture reflects Obie’s commitment to meeting real estate investors on the platforms where they work every day, delivering a more integrated and ultimately easier experience finding insurance.

"Working with Obie represents exactly what we set out to build at RentSpree: a comprehensive platform that simplifies every aspect of the rental lifecycle for landlords and agents," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree. "By bringing Obie's landlord insurance options directly into our platform, we're removing yet another friction point, and adding one more essential component to the landlord toolkit. It's a game-changer for investors looking to streamline their operations."

Interested in bringing landlord insurance options directly into your platform? Visit obieinsurance.com/embedded-insurance to learn how Obie helps real estate technology companies, lenders, property management platforms, and other industry partners create a more connected customer experience while unlocking new revenue opportunities.

About Obie

Since 2017, Obie has been simplifying investment property insurance for landlords and real estate investors across the U.S. Built specifically for rental properties, Obie combines proprietary technology with specialized underwriting to deliver fast, accurate quotes and a seamless insurance experience. Today, Obie collaborates with leading real estate technology companies, lenders, property management platforms, independent agents, and other industry partners to make landlord insurance more accessible wherever investors do business.

In 2026, Obie was acquired by The Baldwin Group, further expanding its ability to deliver innovative insurance solutions and accelerate growth through one of the nation’s leading insurance distribution platforms.

About The Baldwin Group

The Baldwin Group, the brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (“Baldwin”) (Nasdaq: BWIN) and its affiliates, is an independent insurance distribution firm providing indispensable expertise and insights that strive to give our clients the confidence to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. As a team of dedicated entrepreneurs and insurance professionals, we have come together to help protect the possible for our clients. We do this by delivering bespoke client solutions, services, and innovation through our comprehensive and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. We support our clients, colleagues, insurance company partners, and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our organic and inorganic growth. The Baldwin Group proudly represents more than three million clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwin.com.

About RentSpree

Seattle-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and lease management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve four million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Baldwin’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Baldwin’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Baldwin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in Baldwin’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Baldwin. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Baldwin or to persons acting on behalf of Baldwin are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Baldwin does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.