UTA Pay by United TranzActions Is Certified as Integrated with Cloud Solutions from SAP

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United TranzActions (UTA), a leading provider of secure and scalable payment solutions, announces today that UTA Pay is certified by SAP as integrated with cloud solutions from SAP. The integration provides organizations with real-time, ERP-native access to UTA’s robust payment capabilities through the SAP Digital Payments add-on.

UTA Pay brings integrated credit card and ACH payment acceptance to organizations using SAP cloud solutions. Share

UTA Pay provides SAP customers with access to credit card and ACH payment acceptance, including UTA’s compliant surcharging capabilities, along with reporting automation and tools designed to help reduce PCI compliance exposure. By connecting payment processing with SAP, organizations can simplify payment workflows and gain greater visibility into payment activity.

“This integration underscores UTA’s commitment to meeting enterprise customers where they operate,” said Mark Tapia, Vice President, Business Development at UTA. “By integrating UTA Pay with the SAP Digital Payments add-on, we’re helping organizations bring payment processing into the financial workflows they already manage within SAP. This simplifies payment acceptance while helping reduce PCI compliance exposure and providing greater visibility into payment activity.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for UTA Pay, integrates with SAP S/4HANA via the SAP integration scenario FIN-DP 1.0 using standard integration technologies, or that run as an add-on to a cloud solution from SAP.

About UTA

United TranzActions (UTA) is a leading provider of payment solutions, including payment guarantee, ACH processing, credit card acceptance with surcharging, remote deposit check capture, and A/R Automation solutions. With a commitment to compliance, automation, and operational efficiency, UTA empowers businesses to optimize financial operations at scale. Learn more at www.unitedtranzactions.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.