Carna Health and Level Up Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Preventive Healthcare in Kazakhstan

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carna Health, an AI-enabled digital health company revolutionizing Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) care, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Level Up to advance preventive healthcare in Kazakhstan. The parties will assess how Carna Health's AI-powered predictive analytics and clinician upskilling capabilities can support earlier detection, risk stratification, and management of CKM syndrome at the point of care.

The collaboration will focus on cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and related conditions that together define CKM syndrome, examining how Carna Health's AI-powered predictive analytics, clinician upskilling, and point-of-care screening capabilities could contribute to the medical segment of the Alatau City and Level Up network.

"Carna Health's mission is to harness AI-powered predictive analytics, clinician upskilling and point-of-care innovation to make the identification and management of CKM conditions more accessible, actionable, and timely," said Dr. Salvatore Viscomi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carna Health. "This collaboration gives us an important opportunity to explore how our AI-enabled cutting-edge technology can support preventive healthcare in Kazakhstan and, over time, across the wider region."

"Kazakhstan has demonstrated a strong commitment to healthcare innovation and digital transformation," said Marcia Favale, Advisory Board Member of Carna Health. "This collaboration brings together that vision with technology designed to support earlier awareness, timely intervention and better long-term health outcomes."

Any medical services offered in Kazakhstan will be delivered through appropriately licensed healthcare providers, with clinical decisions remaining the responsibility of qualified medical professionals.

"We believe the future of healthcare is not only about treating disease, but about creating systems that help people understand and manage their health earlier. Level Up is being built as a digital layer connecting people, businesses and essential services across Alatau City. Our collaboration with Carna Health is an opportunity to bring preventive healthcare closer to people's everyday lives and explore a new model where technology, data and human-centered services work together to support healthier communities," said Shamil Akhmedov, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Level Up.

The MOU was signed by Dr. Salvatore Viscomi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carna Health, and Shamil Akhmedov, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Level Up. It provides a framework for the parties to progress toward definitive agreements for specific areas of cooperation.

About Carna Health

Carna Health is a global AI-enabled digital health company addressing the silent, costly progression of Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) disease through population-scale screening and monitoring, predictive analytics, and care enablement. The intelligent platform aggregates point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics and clinical data into a secure Patient 360, applying machine learning to identify undiagnosed risk, predict disease progression, and deliver actionable guidance to providers and patients, particularly in environments with limited specialist access. Recognized on Fortune America’s Most Innovative Companies 2026 list and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas list, Carna Health is focused on advancing CKM care innovation and expanding access to earlier detection and prevention. For more information, visit www.carna.health.

About Level Up

Level Up is reimagining how smart cities deliver essential services. Astana International Financial Centre company, Level Up is building the B2B and B2G super-app powering Alatau City, connecting residents to healthcare, wellness, and everyday life within a single, unified ecosystem. For more information, visit: https://www.alataulevelup.kz/.