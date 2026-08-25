Cleverbridge and DigitalRoute Partner to Scale Usage-Based Monetization Globally

CHICAGO & COLOGNE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleverbridge, a global commerce partner and digital reseller for software and SaaS companies, today announced a strategic partnership with DigitalRoute to help businesses launch and scale usage-based and hybrid pricing globally. The combined offering gives companies a faster way to bring AI credits, overages, and other consumption-based offers to market without building a new billing and commerce operation from scratch.

“Trusted metering makes usage-based pricing possible. Cleverbridge brings the global commerce capabilities and expertise needed to turn that usage into revenue worldwide, without forcing companies to replace the systems they already rely on." Share

AI products and changing consumption patterns are pushing software pricing beyond seats and fixed subscriptions. Credits, usage allowances, overages, and hybrid models can create new revenue opportunities, but they also add more usage to measure, charges to calculate, and customer communications to manage. Without the right systems and processes, sales teams, resellers, finance, and support end up handling much of that work by hand.

“Usage-based pricing should create growth, not more manual work,” said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Cleverbridge. “Customers should be able to handle simpler purchases and billing changes online, while sales teams and partners stay focused on strategic opportunities. This partnership helps make that possible worldwide.”

Used by more than 400 enterprises, including SAP, Rackspace, and TELUS, DigitalRoute’s UsageCloud™ turns product activity from multiple sources into trusted usage data. Cleverbridge helps software companies monetize, sell, and scale those offerings across 240+ markets, managing billing, payments, tax, compliance, and customer support while helping clients launch globally, improve conversion, and strengthen retention over time.

The partnership is designed to support prepaid credits, included usage, postpaid overages, and hybrid subscriptions. It can work alongside existing billing and commerce systems or support new product launches without a separate stack.

“Trusted metering makes usage-based pricing possible,” said Kristine Andersen, Chief Revenue Officer at DigitalRoute. “Cleverbridge brings the global commerce capabilities and expertise needed to turn that usage into revenue worldwide, without forcing companies to replace the systems they already rely on.”

To explore a usage-based or hybrid pricing model, request a demo or contact the Cleverbridge team.

About Cleverbridge

As a global commerce partner and digital reseller, Cleverbridge helps software and SaaS companies scale internationally by taking responsibility for revenue operations — including payments, subscriptions, taxes, and compliance — and applying services that optimize performance across the customer lifecycle. Across self-serve, sales-led, partner-led, and hybrid motions, Cleverbridge helps organizations transform their go-to-market to improve margins and drive more predictable growth.

Founded in 2005, Cleverbridge operates across 240+ markets with offices in Chicago, Austin, Cologne, London, and Singapore. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com.

About DigitalRoute

DigitalRoute is a software company specializing in usage monetization for enterprises. Its UsageCloud™ software and expert services are purpose-built to accelerate the shift to and operationalize modern usage monetization models at enterprise scale with finance-grade trust across every unit of value—from usage and AI consumption to outcomes, API calls, tokens, credits, and hybrid models.

UsageCloud™ is the usage monetization platform that unifies six revenue-critical capabilities: Usage Data Mediation, Tracking & Metering, Entitlement Orchestration, Pricing & Rating, Revenue Data Automation, and Usage Intelligence. Together, they power the complete usage monetization lifecycle—from high-fidelity usage data to recognized revenue.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sweden, DigitalRoute is trusted by more than 400 enterprises worldwide across AI, software, high-tech, telecommunications, media, manufacturing, and other digitally driven industries.