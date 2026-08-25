The NRP Group Breaks Ground on 150-Unit Affordable Housing Community, Stone Ridge at High Street, in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, today announced the groundbreaking of Stone Ridge at High Street, a 150-unit affordable housing community located along South High Street in Columbus, Ohio. Developed in partnership with the City of Columbus and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, the project will provide much-needed housing for working professionals and families earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

“Stone Ridge at High Street is a direct investment in South Columbus and builds on nearly 15 years of work we’ve done in the city,” said Aaron Pechota, Executive Vice President of Development at The NRP Group. “For years, this property sat vacant, despite its proximity to downtown Columbus and some of the city’s strongest employment centers. Together with city officials and our financing partners, we are transforming a distressed site into a community that will provide stable, high-quality housing for families and working professionals while supporting the continued growth and revitalization of the South Side.”

Stone Ridge at High Street will feature two five-story buildings on a 4.5-acre site, each featuring a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments designed to accommodate families of varying sizes.

Located at 45 W. Barthman Avenue, approximately one mile from downtown, the community provides ample public transit within the South High Street corridor, one of the city's primary transportation arteries. The development offers proximity to ample shopping and dining destinations in downtown Columbus, and is located near job centers and major employers in German Village and the Brewery District. The Nationwide Children's Hospital and the growing Southern Gateway district are just minutes away.

The community will be erected near the historic Hart Road Quarry, the last remaining vestige of the South Side’s once-thriving network of limestone and gravel quarries. Today, the former industrial landmark has been transformed into a birding oasis for waterfowl, reflecting the broader evolution and continued reinvestment taking place throughout the neighborhood.

“Public-private partnerships are essential to the success of the Columbus Housing Strategy, and Stone Ridge at High Street demonstrates what can be accomplished when city leaders, financial institutions and private developers work together with a shared vision to improve the lives of Columbus residents,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “As Columbus continues to grow and prosper, we are making significant investments to ensure that every neighborhood shares in that success. Projects like this are building on the strengths of neighborhoods that have historically seen too little investment while creating affordable housing opportunities for working families."

Designed with families in mind, Stone Ridge at High Street will offer a range of amenities that promote wellness, connection and safety. Residents will have access to a clubhouse and multipurpose community room with a kitchen for gatherings and events, as well as outdoor amenities including landscaped courtyards and a playground.

Development and financing partners include Huntington Bank, which provided debt and equity financing, along with support from the City of Columbus and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

“We are proud to support Stone Ridge at High Street and help bring high-quality, affordable housing to the Southside of Columbus, creating new opportunities for residents and contributing to the neighborhood’s continued growth,” said Andrew Hugger at Huntington Bank.

The development was financed by Deutsche Bank, which provided both construction and permanent financing for Stone Ridge at High Street.

Stone Ridge at High Street builds upon The NRP Group’s commitment to Columbus and Central Ohio. Headquartered in Cleveland, the company has delivered transformative developments in Central Ohio, including Parsons Village Senior Apartments, the Residences at Career Gateway and most recently, The Lofton. Across Ohio, The NRP Group has developed more than 5,000 rental homes since 1994.

Construction of Stone Ridge at High Street is now underway, with completion scheduled for April 2028.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 68,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 33,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provide the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.

The NRP Group has been consistently named a largest developer and builder in the U.S. on the NMHC “Top 50” lists, the Top 5 on the Multi-Housing News’ “Top Multifamily Developers” list, named a Top Affordable Housing Developer by Affordable Housing Finance, and is a five-time recipient of NAHB’s Best Multifamily Development Firm of the Year award. The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market-rate housing at a national scale. Based on over 30 years of experience and expertise, NRP provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.