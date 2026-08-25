AEG Presents to Open United Heritage Hall in Austin, TX in 2027

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AEG Presents announced United Heritage Hall, a new state-of-the-art, 4,000-capacity live music venue in Austin, Texas, opening in spring 2027. Named through a partnership between AEG Presents and United Heritage Credit Union, the venue will blend Austin’s legendary live music heritage with a bold vision for the future of live entertainment. The venue will pair world-class production with an intimate, fan-first experience, creating a new destination for live music in one of the world's most celebrated music cities.

Developed by AEG Presents in partnership with Westfield, Partners Group, and Presidium, United Heritage Hall will anchor River Park, the 109-acre mixed-use development in Austin's rapidly growing Riverside neighborhood. The venue will play a central role in River Park's vision for a vibrant, walkable district that brings new music, culture, and entertainment opportunities to Austin's east side. Located just minutes from downtown and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the venue is poised to become a lasting fixture in Austin's cultural landscape, honoring the city's musical legacy while helping shape its future.

"We are incredibly honored to announce United Heritage Hall in partnership with our amazing friends at United Heritage Credit Union. From day one, they believed in our vision of a venue that marries Austin’s rich musical legacy with the next chapter of its live music story,” commented Robin Phillips, VP, Southwest Region, AEG Presents. "United Heritage Hall is the culmination of our team’s tireless work anchored by an unwavering belief that this city deserves another truly iconic room. We cannot wait to open the doors and welcome everyone!"

“United Heritage Credit Union will celebrate 70 years of serving our members and communities in 2027, making the opening of United Heritage Hall especially meaningful,” said Michael Ver Schuur, President and CEO of United Heritage Credit Union. “For seven decades, we have grown alongside Central Texas and invested in the people and places that make this region extraordinary. United Heritage Hall represents both a celebration of that heritage and an investment in Austin’s future with a gathering place bringing together artists, music fans, and communities for generations to come.”

Every element of United Heritage Hall has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the live music experience. United Heritage Hall draws inspiration from 1920s Art Deco, the optimism of mid-century design, and a bold vision for the future, bringing together influences from across generations in a way that feels fresh, distinctive, and unmistakably Austin.

The approximately 65,000-square-foot venue will host an eclectic calendar of concerts spanning global touring artists, emerging talent, and Austin's celebrated local music community. Designed for world-class performances, United Heritage Hall will feature state-of-the-art sound and lighting, exceptional sightlines, premium hospitality offerings, luxury suites, VIP seating, and thoughtfully designed artist spaces, delivering an intimate, fan-first environment designed to immerse audiences from the moment they arrive.

United Heritage Hall will open in 2027. Additional details, including inaugural performances, ticket information, and venue programming, will be announced at a later date. Sign up here to receive more information as it becomes available: www.UnitedHeritageHall.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as ATEEZ, Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, ENHYPEN, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, Outback Presents, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com

About United Heritage Credit Union

United Heritage Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial institution founded in Austin in 1957. Today, United Heritage serves more than 84,000 members, manages more than $1.7 billion in assets, and operates 11 branch locations across Central and East Texas, supported by convenient digital banking services. For nearly 70 years, United Heritage has helped Texans build stronger financial futures by making banking more personal. Through competitive financial solutions, innovative technology, and thoughtful service grounded in genuine human connection, United Heritage works to create meaningful experiences for its members and the communities it serves. In 2027, the credit union will celebrate its 70th anniversary and continue its vision to be its members’ primary financial institution. For more information, visit uhcu.org. Federally insured by NCUA.