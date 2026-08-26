Way.com and Automotive Service Councils of California (ASCCA) Announce Corporate Partnership

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The team at Way.com is proud to announce a new corporate partnership with The Automotive Service Councils of California (ASCCA), who will utilize their AI-powered shop management platform. Unlike traditional shop management software that only handles back-office operations, Way Repair Tech combines repair orders, inventory, quoting, and customer management with something no other platform in the category offers: a built-in customer acquisition engine connected to more than 11 million Way app users actively searching for automotive services.

For ASCCA's members, Way Repair Tech addresses the challenge that keeps most shop owners up at night. It helps answer the question of where the next customer is coming from. Share

For ASCCA's members, Way Repair Tech addresses the challenge that keeps most shop owners up at night. It helps answer the question of where the next customer is coming from. The platform includes built-in marketing automation, one month of free marketing activation including Google and Apple Maps booking setup, AI-powered digital inspections and repair guidance, integrated point-of-sale payments and access to Way+, a consumer loyalty membership that drives repeat visits and adds a passive revenue stream for participating shops.

“ASCCA members are always looking for innovative tools that can help them run stronger, more successful shops. Way is bringing some fresh ideas to the independent repair industry, and we’re excited to have them joining ASCCA as a corporate partner,” says Jennifer Barizon, President of ASCCA.

Way.com invests millions annually in consumer acquisition across its automotive services ecosystem, which includes parking, car wash, EV charging, and auto repair. ASCCA member shops benefit from that investment the moment they join the Way Repair network. They gain visibility to local drivers searching for services without spending a dollar on advertising, lead generation, or agency fees.

"ASCCA has represented the best independent shops in California since 1940. We built Way Repair Tech for exactly these owners. People who are technicians first and who want to focus on repairs rather than becoming marketing experts. We bring the customers while they do what they do best,” says Shiva Kumar, President, Way.

Key benefits of Way Repair Tech for ASCCA members:

Built-in customer acquisition. Your shop appears to 11M+ Way app users searching for repair services in your area, at no additional cost

All-in-one shop management. Repair orders, inventory with purchase orders, quoting, 2-way customer texting, and QuickBooks integration in one platform

Way payment-integrated POS. Accept payments at the counter through Stripe with no separate system required

Native marketing suite. Automated service reminders, 90-day lapsed customer reactivation, and local promotions built into the platform, not bolted on from a third party

Way AI. AI-powered inspections, repair recommendations, and smart service catalog with intelligent upsell triggers

Way+ membership. Earn passive recurring revenue when Way+ members book at your shop

Google and Apple Maps booking. The Way team handles the technically complex setup so drivers can book directly from search results

Special offer for ASCCA members: ASCCA members receive a 30-day free trial of Way Repair Tech Elite plus a prepay advance of up to $2,500 upon onboarding. No long-term contract required.

About Way.com

Way.com is an automotive services platform connecting more than 11 million drivers with parking, car wash, EV charging, and auto repair services. Way Repair Tech is the company's shop management platform for independent repair shops, combining operations software with a built-in customer acquisition engine, native marketing automation, AI-powered tools, and integrated payments.

About ASCCA

The Automotive Service Councils of California (ASCCA) has represented professionals in automotive service since 1940. ASCCA advocates for independent repair shop owners through legislative action, education, and member benefits programs. Learn more at ascca.com.