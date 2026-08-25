NIQ and The OpenAI Deployment Company Collaborate to Bring Consumer Intelligence into Enterprise Workflows

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced a collaboration with The OpenAI Deployment Company (“DeployCo”) to further extend its AI suite of products in the NIQ Optiq Suite, including NIQ Optiq Chat, Optiq Mobile, and Optiq Bridge. The collaboration builds on the AI-native growth and product momentum NIQ reported in its Q2 results and will help NIQ extend and deliver its proprietary intelligence directly into the enterprise systems and workflows clients use every day.

AI is rearchitecting decision-making across commerce, reshaping how companies analyze markets, make decisions and execute work. But model capabilities alone are not enough. Business outcomes depend on the quality of the data, harmonization, semantic context and domain intelligence behind those systems. Through its work with DeployCo, NIQ is advancing how AI-ready intelligence can be accessed, applied and embedded across enterprise workflows.

“We expect this work to help us build faster and more efficiently, but that isn’t the main prize,” said Troy Treangen, Chief Product & AI Officer, NIQ. “The bigger opportunity is helping clients get more value from NIQ intelligence and creating new ways for them to use it. When NIQ intelligence can move into more applications, systems and workflows, we expand both the value we deliver to clients and the near-term revenue opportunities for NIQ.”

NIQ Optiq Chat is the company’s next-generation AI insights agent and workflow experience, helping users ask business questions, uncover relevant insights and act on recommendations grounded in NIQ’s data, analytical capabilities and deep understanding of consumer behavior. An expanded version is scheduled for release in early September.

Also scheduled to launch in early September, NIQ Optiq Bridge provides a governed and flexible way for organizations to bring NIQ data, models and generative AI capabilities into their own platforms, applications and AI environments. Together, the products advance two connected elements of NIQ’s AI strategy: Optiq delivers AI Applications for Smarter Outcomes directly to users, while Bridge makes NIQ’s intelligence available within clients’ existing technology environments.

This work also builds on NIQ’s recently announced ConnectAI Charter Program. Optiq Bridge provides a governed product layer for clients to access NIQ intelligence within their own AI environments; ConnectAI combines that technology access with dedicated NIQ forward-deployed engineering and data science support to build and scale AI-enabled decision workflows inside clients’ businesses.

“Fragmented AI creates fragmented decisions,” said Irina Stoian, Chief AI Commercial Officer, NIQ. “We’re building the opposite: one trusted intelligence foundation that can work across applications, agents and enterprise environments. AI-ready data is the foundation. NIQ Optiq is how it thinks. ConnectAI is how we build with clients to turn that intelligence into action.”

“We’re excited to work with NIQ as it expands its portfolio of AI products grounded in deep consumer and commerce expertise,” said Adena Hefets, interim CEO, The OpenAI Deployment Company. “By bringing together DeployCo’s capabilities and NIQ’s domain intelligence, we can help create practical enterprise experiences that make it easier for teams to apply AI in real business workflows.”

The collaboration supports NIQ’s broader purpose of fueling the future of trusted AI by combining proprietary data, semantic intelligence, analytical models and flexible delivery capabilities. NIQ’s AI-ready data foundation includes a 160-petabyte data engine spanning approximately 260 million product items and 10.5 billion product attributes. The work builds on NIQ’s investments in AI-ready infrastructure and its work to help brands and retailers turn increasingly complex data into faster, more confident business decisions.

To learn more about NIQ Optiq Suite, including the recent release of Optiq Mobile now available in the US on the Apple App Store, visit Agentic Commerce at NIQ.

FAQs

What did NIQ and DeployCo announce?

NIQ and DeployCo announced a collaboration to extend and deepen NIQ’s AI product capabilities. The collaboration is focused on helping NIQ deliver its consumer intelligence through AI-powered applications and within the enterprise technology environments its clients already use.

What is NIQ Optiq?

NIQ Optiq is NIQ’s next generation AI insights agent and workflow experience. Available through the Discover Platform and, in the U.S., on mobile through the Apple App Store, it is designed to help users move more quickly from a business question to relevant insights, recommendations and action using NIQ data and analytical capabilities.

What is NIQ Optiq Bridge?

NIQ Optiq Bridge is a governed delivery capability that enables organizations to use NIQ data and generative AI capabilities within their own platforms, applications and AI workflows. It is designed to make NIQ intelligence accessible without requiring clients to move their work into a separate environment.

How will NIQ clients benefit?

The collaboration is intended to help clients access NIQ intelligence more quickly, interact with complex information more naturally and use NIQ capabilities within the tools and workflows where they already make business decisions.

Does the cooperation make NIQ data publicly available through ChatGPT?

No. NIQ’s proprietary data remains governed and available only through authorized NIQ products, client agreements, permissions and applicable security controls. This collaboration does not make NIQ data available to the public through ChatGPT or change NIQ’s existing access requirements.

How does the collaboration fit within NIQ’s broader AI strategy?

The collaboration advances two connected elements of NIQ’s AI strategy. NIQ Optiq supports AI Applications for Smarter Outcomes by delivering purpose-built intelligence directly to users. NIQ Optiq Bridge supports IP that Fuels AI by enabling clients to use NIQ data, models and analytical capabilities within their own environments. ConnectAI complements those capabilities by pairing technology access with dedicated forward-deployed engineering and data science support to help clients build and scale AI-enabled workflows.

Together, the products support NIQ’s goal of delivering intelligence at the point of decision and meeting clients wherever their AI workflows live.

When will the new NIQ Optiq and NIQ Optiq Bridge capabilities be available?

Expanded versions of NIQ Optiq Chat and NIQ Optiq Bridge are scheduled for release in early September. NIQ will announce specific capabilities, availability and market rollout details as development progresses.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world’s population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View™—helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

© 2026 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated capabilities and benefits of ConnectAI Charter Program Clients, the expected benefits of AI-enabled enterprise workflows, and the future adoption of AI-native operating models. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "designed to," "explore," "future," "accelerate," "will," "should," "may," and similar references to future events or performance. These statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside our control, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological developments, competitive dynamics, and our ability to develop, deliver and monetize new products and solutions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information on these and other risks is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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