Sangoma and Jazzware Partner to Improve Hotel Operations and Guest Experience with Integrated Hospitality Communications Solution

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”), a trusted industry leader uniquely offering businesses a choice of on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid Communications as a Service solutions, announced today a new integration between Sangoma UC for Hospitality and Jazzware, a leading provider of hospitality communications and guest experience software, serving hotels, resorts, and managed properties worldwide.

This integration advances Sangoma’s vertical market strategy and strengthens its position in the hospitality sector by enabling direct interoperability between its communications platform and hotel Property Management Systems (PMS) through Jazzware’s hospitality integration platform. The combined solution is designed to improve hotel operational efficiency, increase billing accuracy, and enhance the overall guest experience.

Enhancing Sangoma UC for Hospitality

Jazzware connects hotel PMS with Sangoma UC for Hospitality through a centralized integration layer designed for hotel workflows.

The integration delivers:

Real-time synchronization of guest check-ins, check-outs, room status, and billing updates.

Automated call accounting, with charges posted directly to the PMS for accurate billing.

Guest service automation, including wake-up calls, voicemail, and room move updates.

Reduced manual processes and simplified system management through a single integration hub.

Emergency services support, including E911 location and notification capabilities that help properties address Kari’s Law and RAY BAUM’S Act compliance requirements.

North American Sangoma partners can now deliver a fully integrated hospitality solution that unifies PMS connectivity, telephony, messaging, and guest services within a single architecture. This enables partners to expand recurring revenue opportunities while helping hotel operators modernize legacy systems and improve operational performance without disruptive infrastructure changes. The partnership likewise extends the reach of Jazzware’s platform, connecting it to Sangoma’s North American channel network and extensive customer base.

“Our integration with Jazzware reflects a deliberate step in strengthening our position across the hospitality industry as we continue to build essential communications capabilities across key vertical markets,” said Jeremy Wubs, COO of Sangoma. “We are aligning our platform with how hotel operators actually run their properties, improving revenue accuracy and operational consistency, and extending our reach in North America through our channel partners. This is a disciplined expansion of our portfolio that supports long-term, recurring growth and reinforces our commitment to delivering practical, dependable solutions to the markets we serve.”

“Hotels depend on communications that simply work — for guests, for staff, and for safety,” said James Slatter, CEO of Jazzware. “Partnering with Sangoma brings our PMS integration and guest services platform to a much broader channel, so hotel operators gain accurate billing, automated guest services, and dependable connectivity without replacing the systems they already trust.”

About Sangoma

Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading business communications platform provider with solutions that include its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. The enterprise-grade communications suite is developed in-house; available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments. Additionally, Sangoma’s integrated approach provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security.

A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.7 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers.

As the primary developer and sponsor of the open source Asterisk and FreePBX projects, Sangoma is determined to drive innovation in communication technology.

For more information, visit www.sangoma.com.

About Jazzware

Jazzware is a provider of hospitality communications and guest services software, enabling service providers and hotel operators to deliver, manage, and monetize voice, messaging, emergency, and guest experience services. Its platform supports cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments and integrates with leading hospitality and telecommunications ecosystems. Jazzware, part of Aspire Software, a Valsoft operating group, serves customers across North America and international markets.

For more information, visit www.jazzware.com.