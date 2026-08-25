EUMETSAT Awards Spire Global €4 Million One-Year Contract Renewal and Expansion for Satellite Weather Data

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of satellite data, analytics, and intelligence powered by its own multipurpose satellite constellation, has been awarded an approximately €4 million one-year contract renewal and expansion by EUMETSAT, Europe's meteorological satellite agency. The agreement builds on Spire's previously announced approximately €3 million contract and extends the Company's delivery of radio occultation weather data through August 2027.

Through the contract, Spire will continue providing radio occultation (RO) data to EUMETSAT while expanding the volume of atmospheric observations available to support operational weather forecasting. The agreement reflects continued demand for high-quality satellite weather data used by meteorological agencies to improve forecast accuracy and monitor changing environmental conditions.

Spire's RO data delivers information about the vertical profiles of pressure, humidity, and temperature across all points of the globe, including in the most remote regions and open oceans. The data is delivered in near real time, with EUMETSAT processing and disseminating it to national weather agencies across Europe and the broader World Meteorological Organization (WMO) community for integration into global forecast models.

"Accurate weather forecasting depends on the availability of timely, high-quality atmospheric observations," said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global. "EUMETSAT's continued investment in Spire's radio occultation data reflects the growing role commercial satellite operators play in supporting operational weather forecasting. We are proud to continue providing the data and insights that help meteorological agencies better understand and predict weather patterns around the world."

"This contract extension will help secure the continuity of valuable data services for our Member States and the many communities that rely on them, while optimizing the value of the service" explains Phil Evans, Director-General of EUMETSAT.

Spire designs, builds, owns, and operates a multipurpose satellite constellation and provides a broad portfolio of weather intelligence solutions, including radio occultation data, historical weather datasets, and AI-powered forecasting models. In January 2026, the Company launched its Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder (HyMS) demonstrator satellite to validate next-generation hyperspectral microwave sounding capabilities, expanding the range of atmospheric observations available to government and commercial customers.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.