Pico Deploys Xnode Cortx AI Control Plane to Govern, Secure, and Scale Enterprise AI; Cortx Ranked Highest-Scoring Platform in AIMultiple Evaluation

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xnode today announced that Pico, a global financial markets technology provider offering infrastructure, cloud, data, software, and analytics solutions, has selected Cortx as its enterprise AI Control Plane to accelerate the adoption of AI and autonomous workflows.

As organizations move from AI pilots to production, they face growing challenges around governance, security, observability, compliance, shadow AI, and cost control. By deploying Cortx, Pico is accelerating AI adoption while maintaining centralized control across its AI operations.

Cortx is a customer-resident AI Control Plane that governs AI models, agents, tools, and workflows through policy enforcement, auditability, and cost accountability. Designed for regulated enterprises, it supports cloud, private-cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped deployments.

“For a trust and security-first organization, scaling AI without visibility is a massive risk. We chose to put the Xnode Cortx AI control plane in place before rolling out our AI strategies. Cortx gives us a single, centralized pane of glass to detect shadow AI, attribute per-agent costs, and maintain a well-documented audit trail inside our own network. It ensures we control what runs and know precisely what it costs,” said David Toomey, Chief Technology Officer at Pico.

In AIMultiple's evaluation of AI Control Plane solutions, Cortx received the highest overall score among 12 vendors evaluated across 19 criteria spanning architecture, governance, security, and AI operations.

“Enterprises need a dedicated AI control plane just as they do for networking, cloud, and security. You cannot govern autonomous agents through application code alone. AI requires a dedicated control plane to operate safely and at enterprise scale,” said Kumar Velugula, Chief Executive Officer of Xnode.

Kumar Velugula will discuss how AI Control Planes enable enterprises to scale AI while maintaining governance, security, and cost controls at the AI Enterprise Conference in New York City on September 1, 2026.

About Xnode

Xnode delivers enterprise AI control plane technology that enables organizations to securely govern, operate, and scale AI agents, models, tools, and workflows across enterprises.