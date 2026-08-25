Tigo Energy and Ingeteam Sign Certificate of Compatibility

CASTEL BOLOGNESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy solutions, today announced a Certificate of Compatibility with European energy technology leader, Ingeteam S.A., documenting which Ingeteam inverters and Tigo Flex MLPE products have passed compatibility testing. The certificate covers certain single-phase and three-phase INGECON® SUN products and members of the Tigo TS4 MLPE product family, when properly designed and installed. Together, these products are designed to deliver high-quality, enhanced value with a system that can generate and manage solar energy more efficiently and provide the features that solar energy customers in the residential, Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and Utility segments demand.

Ingeteam, a leading decarbonization and energy transformation company building a sustainable future through electrification and responsible innovation, has a presence in 15 countries and serves a diverse global customer base. With 25 years of industry experience, Ingeteam has installed approximately 36 GW of inverter capacity worldwide, with more than 500 people working in R&D, representing more than 13% of its global workforce of 3,800. The Certificate of Compatibility covers ten INGECON® SUN inverter models, as well as the following Tigo TS4 MLPE devices: TS4-A-O, TS4-A-S, TS4-A-F, TS4-A-2F, TS4-X-O, TS4-X-S, TS4-X-F.

“Solar is a core component of our vast portfolio of energy technologies, and completing this Certification of Compatibility with Tigo is yet another milestone in our commitment to offering optimized and high-quality solutions to as many customers as possible, especially in the residential and C&I segments,” said Paolo Cigognetti, Sales Italian Director Solar PV, BESS & H2. “With technological innovation as the driving force behind our growth, development, and leadership, we look forward to seeing the success of the customers we share with Tigo.”

The certification comes as global solar markets continue to accelerate toward higher-performing distributed energy systems for both residential and commercial applications. Globally, one recent analysis found that renewables accounted for 33.8% of global electricity generation in 2025, overtaking coal for the first time in modern history. In the European Union specifically, reports indicate wind and solar generation also surpassed fossil-fired generation for the first time in 2025. Against this backdrop is the increasing demand for innovative solutions to complement the rapid growth of new solar installations. This includes certified compatibility between inverter and MLPE platforms, providing installers and system owners not only with greater flexibility, module-level visibility, safety functionality, and long-term system reliability but also with peace of mind.

“We believe that an open technology ecosystem that allows solar installation companies and system designers to assemble just the right component mix is essential to the continued success of solar, and we very much welcome Ingeteam on board,” said Gal Bauer, senior director of validation, customer success and product management at Tigo. “This certification of compatibility, as well as the testing on which it is based, demonstrates both companies’ strive for excellence. In addition, the fact that both Ingeteam and Tigo truly have a global reach in terms of sales and support ensures that this combination of products has tremendous opportunity.”

Ingeteam and Tigo are hosting a joint webinar, ‘Building Smarter Solar Systems Through Open Compatibility,’ on Wednesday, September 16, from 16:00 - 17:00 CEST. Registration for the webinar is available at this link.

All Ingeteam products certified with Tigo MLPE devices can be viewed on this compatibility page. For more information about the Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE family of products, please visit the Tigo product page. For sales inquiries, contact Tigo here. For more information about Ingeteam products, please visit the Ingeteam website.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and provides products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

About Ingeteam

Ingeteam is made up of a team of 3,800 people in 15 countries, with more than 85 years of experience providing solutions to electrify society in an innovative and sustainable way, through cutting-edge technology specialized in the conversion of electrical energy. We apply our rotary electric machine technology, power electronics, and control and automation electronics to the wind, photovoltaic, hydroelectric, battery energy storage, smart grid, rail traction, electric mobility, naval, water, steel, mining, and green hydrogen sectors. In this way, Ingeteam is positioned as a benchmark throughout the life cycle of electricity: generation, storage, transmission, distribution, and efficient consumption. www.ingeteam.com