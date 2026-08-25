GPPC Partners with Japanese Industrial Gas Giant AWI to Enter the High-Growth Semiconductor Specialty Materials Market

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amid growing demand for advanced semiconductor materials, Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation (GPPC) (TWSE: 1312) announced today (August 25) that it has partnered with Japanese industrial gas manufacturer AIR WATER INC. (AWI) to participate in Hong-Kuang Hi-Tech, Corp.’s capital increase, a manufacturer of specialty gases for the semiconductor industry. GPPC and AWI will each hold a 35% stake, making them the company’s two largest shareholders. The investment marks their entry into Taiwan’s semiconductor specialty materials market and strengthens Taiwan-Japan cooperation in the sector.

Senior executives from the strategic partners met in Osaka on August 18 to discuss the partnership and future collaboration. Sherie Chiu, Chairman of GPPC, stated that the investment is not a departure from GPPC’s core business, but an extension of its technical expertise and industrial capabilities. GPPC will enter the semiconductor specialty gases market by leveraging its expertise in the chemical industry and working closely with AWI.

AWI focuses on industrial gases as its core business. The company’s proprietary VSU gas plant and on-site gas supply technology support stable supply while promoting energy savings, carbon reduction, and lower transportation costs. AWI also provides ultra-high-purity bulk gases, various specialty gases, equipment, and engineering services, with operations spanning the semiconductor, energy, healthcare, and agri-food industries. Yoshihiro Senzai, President and Executive Officer of AIR WATER INC., stated that AWI regards the semiconductor industry as a key strategic priority.

Hong-Kuang Hi-Tech, Corp. is a leading supplier of specialty gases and chemicals in Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, with local capabilities in the production, sales, and analysis of high-purity electronic-grade specialty gases, as well as related technical support. It primarily serves semiconductor wafer manufacturers, as well as the solar and display industries. Its product portfolio includes specialty gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as fluorocarbons, nitrous oxide (N₂O), carbon dioxide (CO₂), and fluorine-nitrogen mixtures (F₂/N₂).

GPPC has also acquired a 23.4% equity stake in i-TRANS Express Co., Ltd., a specialized hazardous chemical logistics provider. i-TRANS Express focuses on specialty chemicals used in the wafer manufacturing supply chain and provides logistics services covering transportation, warehousing, transshipment, and distribution.

GPPC said the partnership combines international industrial gas expertise with Taiwan’s manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand for high-purity materials used in advanced semiconductor processes. The cooperation also supports GPPC’s transformation and expansion into the semiconductor supply chain. GPPC will strengthen its core businesses, expand its high-value-added operations, and shift from bulk petrochemicals toward specialty chemicals, high-end composite materials, and electronic-grade materials.

CDIB Capital Group, one of Taiwan’s premier private equity firms and an investor in the GPPC-AWI joint venture, played an instrumental role in formulating the cross-border partnership. Melanie Nan, President of CDIB, noted that the firm has maintained a long-term investment focus on Taiwan’s core competencies, including semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, while strategically expanding its presence in Silicon Valley, Japan, and the AI sector. This partnership underscores CDIB’s distinctive capability to bridge industrial ecosystems, supply chains, and market opportunities between Taiwan and other major global economies.