Interactive Brokers Announces Strategic Collaboration with Daol Investment & Securities

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced a strategic collaboration with Daol Investment & Securities to provide eligible Korean investors with cost-effective access to global equities through Daol's platform, supported by IBKR's advanced trading infrastructure.

"We are pleased to work with Daol to help expand access to global equities for Korean investors," said David Friedland, Managing Director for APAC at Interactive Brokers. Share

The collaboration highlights Interactive Brokers' strength as a provider of brokerage technology and white-label solutions for introducing brokers worldwide. By leveraging IBKR's sophisticated trading infrastructure, Daol can offer clients an enhanced investing experience.

"We are pleased to work with Daol to help expand access to global equities for Korean investors," said David Friedland, Managing Director for APAC at Interactive Brokers. "Our powerful technology, competitive pricing and broad global market access can help institutions worldwide optimize business operations and better serve their clients."

BC Lee, Chairman of Daol Investment & Securities, added: “This initiative with IBKR is intended to provide Korean investors with a new investment experience directly connected to a global securities infrastructure. Through a comprehensive collaboration that includes expanding accessible markets, derivatives, and direct investment services in the Korean market for overseas investors, we plan to develop this into a long-term, two-way global investment platform.”

IBKR Brokerage Services for Introducing Brokers, includes:

Powerful trading technology and tools to trade products on over 170 markets.

Real-time market risk management and monitoring to help firms measure and manage risk exposure.

Competitive pricing with no ticket charges or minimums and no technology, software, platform or reporting fees.

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and prediction markets around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

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