KKR Acquires Leading Japanese Beauty Platform Ci FLAVORS

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused investment firm, and Ci FLAVORS Co., Ltd. (“Ci FLAVORS” or the “Company”), a Japanese beauty and lifestyle brand platform, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which funds managed by KKR will acquire Ci FLAVORS from all existing shareholders, including Ci FLAVORS founder Yusaku Horiuchi, L Catterton, eBeauty Group (“eBeauty”), and Yanagi Capital Partners (“Yanagi”). Yusaku Horiuchi and Representative Director and CEO Yoshiaki Okura will both be investing alongside KKR in the transaction.

With roots dating back to 2011, Ci FLAVORS has grown into one of Japan's leading beauty and lifestyle brand platforms, offering products across haircare, skincare, body care and lifestyle categories. Its portfolio includes brands such as &honey, 8 THE THALASSO, unlabel, THERATIS, and MOROCCAN BEAUTY. Its operations span brand sales, OEM manufacturing, D2C and e-commerce channels, directly managed department store retail, and global ingredient and materials procurement. The Company has an established presence in Japan’s haircare market, particularly in shampoo and hair treatment products, and has recorded growth in overseas sales, including in Asia and North America.

Eiji Yatagawa, Partner and Head of Japan Private Equity at KKR, said, "Ci FLAVORS has built a differentiated position in Japan's beauty market through its consumer-focused product development capabilities and diversified portfolio of brands. We look forward to working closely with the management team and leveraging KKR’s global network in the consumer sector, operational expertise, and investment experience to support the Company’s continued growth in Japan and further expansion across international markets."

Yoshiaki Okura, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ci FLAVORS, said, "I am very pleased to welcome KKR, one of the world’s leading investment firms, as our new shareholder. Ci FLAVORS has grown by respecting the individuality of each brand while striving to deliver new value to our consumers’ everyday lives. Our partnership with L Catterton, eBeauty, and Yanagi over recent years built on that strong foundation and corporate culture as we worked closely with them to broaden our product suite, deepen our market penetration, and strengthen our leadership team by leveraging their category expertise and industry network. We are grateful for their support and look forward to the next phase of transformation with KKR, which will help us further accelerate our growth initiatives, including through international and category expansion, strengthening our talent base and organizational capabilities, and strategic M&A. We remain committed to enhancing corporate value for all our stakeholders."

Taka Shimizu, a Managing Partner at L Catterton, said, "Our investment in Ci FLAVORS in 2022 was anchored in our conviction in its ability to solidify its leading position in Japan and expand overseas due to its innovation capabilities, stellar products, and dominance in key sales channels, as well as the robust fundamentals which underpin its target markets. The Company has achieved that through strategic planning and disciplined execution. It has been a privilege to work alongside Ci FLAVORS’ founder and management team on this journey, and we are confident that the Company is well positioned for further growth under KKR's ownership."

KKR is making this investment as part of its flagship Asia Pacific private equity strategy. This transaction builds on KKR’s deep experience investing in consumer businesses globally. Relevant investments include: Wella Company, a leading global professional and retail hair care and beauty company; Fresha, a leading platform for the beauty and wellness industry; Seiyu, a nationwide supermarket chain in Japan; V3 Group, an Asian lifestyle and wellness company that operates a portfolio of brands including TWG Tea and Bacha Coffee; and Vini Cosmetics, a leading personal care company founded in India.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Ci FLAVORS

Ci FLAVORS has defined its purpose as “Illuminate Individuality, Brighten Lives, Shine the World.” To bring the joy of beauty to consumers around the globe, the Group develops products through its portfolio of unique brands that go beyond functionality, with a focus on design that enhances everyday life and ideas that create excitement with every use. By helping each consumer shine more brightly than the day before, Ci FLAVORS seeks to contribute to better lives and society and make the world a more cheerful place to be.

Ci FLAVORS Group Companies:

COSME COMPANY CO., LTD. https://cosmecompany.jp

ViCRÉA, LTD. https://vicrea.jp

Stella Seed Inc. https://stellaseed.jp

JPSLAB CO., LTD. https://www.jps-labo.jp

Dr.Once CO., LTD. https://dr-once.jp/company/

Bottle Works Inc. https://bottleworks.jp

BEAUTE･DE･MODE CO., LTD. https://beaute-de-mode.jp

MAISON BLOOM Co., Ltd. https://maison-bloom.jp

ARCUS & co.,ltd. https://arcusand.jp

Ecotone Co., Ltd. https://www.ectn.jp

She style Co., Ltd. https://she-style.com

Bridge Co., Ltd. https://bridge.tokyo

Famm Co., Ltd.

AHRES Inc. https://ahres.jp

dr365 Co., Ltd. https://dr365.co.jp

FAVE. Co., Ltd. https://www.fave.inc/

ANKER CREATE CO., LTD. https://ankercreate.com

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused investment firm managing approximately $40 billion of equity capital across multi-product platforms dedicated to private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 18 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 300 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information, please visit www.lcatterton.com.