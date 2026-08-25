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bp Awards Halliburton Integrated Contract for Bumerangue Field Appraisal in Brazil

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced it received an integrated contract by bp for the first appraisal campaign in the Bumerangue field, offshore deepwater Brazil. The award includes a comprehensive suite of services to fast-track the appraisal campaign for bp’s discovery.

The contract includes an integrated package of drilling services to optimize reservoir evaluation and improve operational efficiency. The scope draws on Halliburton’s drilling and evaluation portfolio to deliver an integrated execution model for the drilling appraisal program. Halliburton reduces operational complexity through consolidation of multiple services. LOGIX™ automation and remote operations will be deployed to improve execution efficiency and consistency.

"This award reflects Halliburton's ability to execute complex deepwater projects through a combination of digital solutions, integrated service delivery, and local expertise," said Francisco Tarazona, senior vice president, Latin America, Halliburton.

The collaboration improves oil and gas production through digital solutions and automated well construction. Integrated services and software create a connected workflow from well planning to execution and evaluation. Data, AI, and advanced drilling technologies deliver real-time insights that support informed decisions and consistent performance throughout deepwater asset development.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

Industry:

Halliburton

NYSE:HAL
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

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