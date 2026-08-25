Aarhus Vand Selects Netmore for Smart Meter Network

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netmore Group, the leading network operator and platform provider for Massive IoT, today announced a collaboration with Aarhus Vand and Kamstrup to support the deployment of approximately 69,000 digitally connected water meters across Aarhus Municipality, Denmark. Powered by Netmore's carrier-grade LoRaWAN® network and Kamstrup's digital water metering technology, the project will provide Aarhus Vand with real-time visibility into water consumption while helping residents better understand and reduce their water usage.

Netmore will deploy and manage a dense LoRaWAN network that enables seamless data transmission between the Kamstrup water meters and Aarhus Vand's systems. Share

Rollout begins in Tranbjerg following a successful pilot involving approximately 1,000 households, where the communication between Kamstrup's digital meters and Aarhus Vand was validated. The full deployment will continue through 2030, covering communities across Aarhus Municipality.

The new water meters will eliminate manual meter readings while enabling continuous remote collection of consumption data. Customers will gain online access to their water usage, allowing them to monitor consumption patterns and identify opportunities to conserve water. At the same time, Aarhus Vand will be able to detect unusually high consumption earlier, helping identify issues such as water leaks, faulty heat exchangers, or damaged water infrastructure before they result in unnecessary water waste and higher utility bills.

"Delivering reliable meter reading demands a network that meets high-performance requirements consistently, not just in ideal conditions, but across every meter, every day,” said Helle Pernille Hansen, Specialist Manager, Aarhus Vand. “Our pilot demonstrated that LoRaWAN meets those standards in practice, and our partnership with Netmore and Kamstrup gives us the confidence to scale. This is an important step in giving our customers real visibility into their water consumption and helping us identify issues before they become costly problems."

To ensure reliable communication, Netmore will deploy and manage a dense LoRaWAN network that enables seamless data transmission between the Kamstrup water meters and Aarhus Vand's systems. As each area is completed, customers will be notified once their meter becomes fully operational for remote reading.

"We are pleased to support Aarhus Vand in delivering a modern digital water infrastructure that benefits both the utility and its customers," said Eric Collinder, Country Manager Nordics at Netmore. "Reliable, carrier-grade connectivity is essential for smart metering deployments and this project demonstrates how the right technology and partners can help utilities improve resource management, increase operational efficiency, and provide consumers with better data."

"Smart water metering only delivers its full value when data arrives reliably and on time, and that places real demands on the connectivity layer. Kamstrup's meters are engineered to perform across the full range of installation environments, and Netmore's carrier-grade LoRaWAN network ensures those capabilities translate into the consistent read rates Aarhus Vand needs to meet its operational and customer service targets,” said Henrik Jensen, SVP, Kamstrup Water. This is strong example of what becomes possible when metering technology and network infrastructure are matched to the same standard."

Installation of the new meters is being carried out area by area with deployment partner Eltel, beginning in Tranbjerg before expanding throughout the municipality over the coming years.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator and platform provider for Massive IoT, powering the world’s most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Aarhus Vand

Aarhus Vand is one of Denmark's leading water and wastewater utilities, providing drinking water and wastewater services to customers throughout Aarhus Municipality. The company is committed to delivering sustainable water management solutions while protecting one of society's most valuable natural resources.

About Kamstrup

Kamstrup is a global technology company delivering intelligent metering solutions and services for water and energy utilities. Through innovative metering technology and digital solutions, Kamstrup helps utilities improve efficiency, optimize operations, and support sustainable resource management.