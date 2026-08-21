AmeriHealth Caritas Makes Strategic Investment in Deon Health

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas announced today a strategic investment in Deon Health, a Michigan-based specialty managed care organization built specifically to serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

The investment will support Deon Health's work to advance specialized, coordinated care for people with I/DD through a purpose-built care model centered on individual needs, choices, and local communities, supported by specialized technology and deep relationships with local providers. Deon Health will remain independent, with no changes to its existing partnerships or care decisions. Direct support professionals remain central to Deon Health’s model. The investment does not change their employment or their relationships with the people they support.

“Through our work serving people with I/DD, we know that their care needs are deeply personal and require an approach built around the individual,” said Kelly Munson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Independence Health Group. “That understanding is core to our mission and one of the reasons we see such strong alignment with Deon Health’s specialized, locally focused approach. We are proud to support its work and help expand its impact.”

Deon Health operates through partnerships with experienced local providers of home and community-based services. Its Community Supported Care Model brings clinical, behavioral, and home and community-based services together around each person, with direct support professionals playing a central role in care delivery.

“We built Deon Health to create a better way to organize care around people with I/DD, their families and the professionals who support them every day,” said Sara Ratner, Chief Executive Officer of Deon Health. “AmeriHealth Caritas brings deep Medicaid experience and shares our commitment to a model built around strong local relationships. This investment will help us strengthen that work while preserving what makes our approach distinctive.”

“Deon Health exists because the people closest to this population, families, direct support professionals, and the local providers who serve them, were rarely the ones shaping how care gets delivered,” said Shane Spotts, Founder and President of Deon Health. “We built the company around them with partners already doing this work well. AmeriHealth Caritas brings deep Medicaid experience to that structure without displacing it, and that is the only kind of investment we were interested in.”

The investors include AmeriHealth Caritas, with participation from Deon Health’s existing and new investors, such as Town Hall Ventures, First Trust Partners Capital Partners LLC, and Difference Partners, along with other investors. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves millions of Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Health Insurance Marketplace® members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Newtown Square, Pa., AmeriHealth Caritas, majority owned by Independence Health Group, is a mission-driven organization with more than 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.

About Deon Health

Deon Health, a Michigan-based company established in 2024, is a pioneering healthcare organization transforming how care is delivered to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Backed by Town Hall Ventures and Difference Partners, Deon Health’s Community Supported Care Model integrates clinical, behavioral, and home and community-based services (HCBS) and supports to create a person-centered care experience grounded in individual choice and equity. Built in collaboration with the I/DD community, Deon Health’s mission is to empower individuals with disabilities to live their best lives by transforming healthcare and community systems. For more information, visit www.deonhealth.com.