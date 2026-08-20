Alliant Insurance Services Highlights the Business of Risk Through Third Consecutive US Open Athlete Campaign

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services and Alliant Private Client today launch the third consecutive athlete campaign at America’s favorite Grand Slam, in which the firm will support select, world-class professional tennis players during their matches, reflecting Alliant's continued investment in professional sports and its growing role in helping athletes, teams and sports organizations navigate increasingly complex risks.

As the nation’s leading specialty broker, Alliant works with organizations across industries to develop strategies that anticipate risk, protect assets and operate with confidence. Professional sports organizations face increasingly sophisticated operational risks—from cyber threats and major venue projects to employment practices, contractual obligations and reputation management.

"The same strategic thinking that helps championship sports organizations prepare for every scenario is increasingly important for businesses in all industries," said Peter Arkley, President, National Brokerage, Alliant. "Whether you're managing a professional sports franchise or a major tech company, resilience comes from anticipating challenges before they become disruptions."

The US Open athlete campaign supports Alliant’s broader investment in the sports industry, also serving as the official commercial insurance broker for MLS teams, San Diego FC, Nashville SC and Sporting KC.

As professional sports teams continue to evolve into sophisticated business enterprises, athletes and organizations face complex business, financial and personal risks. Alliant also continues to expand its Sports & Entertainment practice within Alliant Private Client, providing personalized insurance and risk management solutions for rookie and professional athletes as well as entertainers. The team collaborates closely with agents, attorneys, business managers and wealth advisors to develop customized strategies that evolve alongside clients' personal and professional lives.

“Today's professional athletes are building businesses, growing brands and making complex financial decisions while still competing at the highest levels of their sport,” said Cindy Zobian, Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Alliant Private Client. “Our role is to help protect everything they've worked to build by bringing together the right expertise at every stage of that journey.”

Together, Alliant’s commercial and private client businesses offer coordinated guidance that addresses both business and personal risk exposures. This integrated approach reflects the philosophy behind the Alliant Champions Greatness campaign: that success isn't achieved through performance alone; it is sustained through preparation, resilience and the right team behind you.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services marks a century of success as the nation’s leading specialty broker. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of risk solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is complex, and Alliant meets this complexity head-on with creativity and agility. Alliant has changed the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, giving them complete access to our resources and expertise—regardless of where the resource is located—to capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations and their people.

Alliant is recognized as a leading destination for top-tier brokerage talent in the U.S., attracting brokers and specialists across a diverse spectrum of disciplines who are eager to advance their careers. With the advantage of being majority employee-owned, professionals choose Alliant for autonomy, unparalleled resources, and a unique equity ownership opportunity. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, Alliant maintains an impressive producer retention rate and has earned Forbes’ prestigious title of one of America’s Best Large Employers.

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