Zayo Stays Ahead of AI Infrastructure Demand Through Long-Term Fiber Supply Agreement with Corning

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI infrastructure is putting unprecedented pressure on one of the physical inputs required to scale it: fiber. To address this constraint before it becomes a barrier to execution, Zayo, the leading digital network infrastructure provider, today announced an expanded strategic supply agreement with Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science and a major provider of fiber optic cable.

The agreement secures a significant portion of the fiber Zayo has projected to need through the remainder of the decade, providing supply assurance as the company executes one of the largest network expansions in its history.

Securing the Physical Inputs for AI-Ready Infrastructure

Zayo has spent years modelling where network demand is headed and deliberately planning how, when, and where it builds. As AI-driven demand accelerates, that planning increasingly extends beyond routes and capacity to the physical materials required to build them. Securing fiber optic cable supply now gives Zayo greater flexibility to scale as demand evolves.

“AI infrastructure is changing where and how quickly network capacity needs to be built,” said Steve Smith, CEO, Zayo. “We understand where demand is moving, and we’re putting the physical inputs in place now to build ahead of it. Deepening our relationship with Corning gives us greater confidence that material availability won’t stand between customer demand and the infrastructure required to deliver it.”

“AI is driving a fundamental increase in the amount and density of fiber optic cable and connectivity required across the network,” said Steve Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Corning Incorporated. “As networks evolve to meet those demands, providers need solutions that can accelerate deployment, increase capacity, and support long-term scalability. Our expanded relationship with Zayo brings together Corning's industry-leading optical innovations with Zayo's network expertise to help build the physical infrastructure required for AI at scale.”

Building the Physical Foundation for the AI Ecosystem

AI readiness is physical. Zayo plans to add 15,000 new route miles by 2030, including more than 8,000 miles of new long-haul fiber in collaboration with NVIDIA, while adding capacity across existing corridors where AI infrastructure is concentrating. Securing the optical cable earlier in the planning cycle helps Zayo turn those plans into operating infrastructure without allowing material availability to dictate where or when the network can be built.

“Anyone can draw a route on a map, but building it is a different story. Long-haul construction requires years of planning, permitting, materials, and disciplined execution,” said Troy Lupe, Chief Network Officer, Zayo. “Our experience building networks at this scale allows us to anticipate and manage execution risks before they become constraints. Corning understands what it takes to support an expansion of this magnitude and the speed required to deliver it. Securing fiber optic cable supply through our expanded agreement takes one critical variable off the table as we execute our network expansion.”

To learn more about Zayo’s network expansion and how its digital infrastructure is connecting the AI ecosystem, visit https://www.zayo.com/backbone-for-ai/.

About Zayo

The world’s digital future depends on networks that perform. Zayo builds and operates those networks. As the leading digital network infrastructure provider, the Zayo network spans 32 million fiber miles and 224,000 route miles across North America and connects more than 400 markets globally. With dense long-haul and metro fiber connectivity, tailored connectivity solutions, and managed services, Zayo’s network underpins the cloud, AI, and enterprise platforms powering the digital economy. Carriers, cloud providers, data centers, enterprises, schools, and governments rely on Zayo’s future-ready infrastructure and expertise to design, scale, and operate the networks that connect what’s next. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 175-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics, along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning’s capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.