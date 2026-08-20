Impact Primary Care Network Selects Innovaccer to Power Population Health and Care Management in Western North Carolina

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer, the autonomous operations platform for healthcare, today announced its partnership with Impact Primary Care Network (IPCN), a North Carolina-based population health organization. Over nearly two years, Impact Primary Care Network has deployed Innovaccer's care management solution and a full suite of population health dashboards as the operational foundation for its care management programs, giving care teams the visibility and workflow tools to manage complex patient populations more effectively across the communities it serves.

Innovaccer's platform powers care management at Impact Primary Care Network, driving autonomous operations for community-centered care Share

Impact Health is the parent organization of IPCN – a clinically integrated network – and operates at the intersection of population health management and community-based care coordination, serving patients across Western North Carolina. IPCN is focused on closing care gaps, improving chronic disease management, and ensuring that the populations it serves receive consistent, high-quality care management. Managing complex populations at scale requires workflows that surface the right patient at the right moment, route them to the right intervention, and track follow-through without relying on manual coordination at every step. That is the infrastructure Innovaccer is built to provide.

Deploying Innovaccer's care management platform and population health dashboards, IPCN has strengthened care management engagement, improved protocol adherence, and increased penetration rates across its attributed populations. The platform gives IPCN’s care teams a continuously operating foundation, one where patient prioritization, care gap identification, and protocol tracking run autonomously in the background, so clinicians and care managers can direct their attention to the patients that require clinical care, care management and key social support interventions.

“At Impact Primary Care Network, our mission is to give every primary care practice in our network the tools and infrastructure to deliver whole-person, coordinated care,” said Allison Krivatch, executive director of IPCN. “Partnering with Innovaccer has given our care teams a unified platform that surfaces the right patients at the right moment and keeps our care managers focused on the work that impacts whole-person wellbeing.”

“Organizations like Impact Health and Impact Primary Care Network are doing some of the most important work in American healthcare, coordinating care for the populations that need it most, in communities where the infrastructure to do that has historically been thin,” said Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. “What makes that work sustainable at scale is not more people managing more spreadsheets. It is an operational platform that handles the coordination, the prioritization, and the follow-through autonomously so every care manager on Impact Primary Care Network’s team is spending their time on the patients who need them most, not the administrative work that surrounds them.”

About Impact Primary Care Network

Founded by Impact Health in 2024, Impact Primary Care Network (IPCN) is a physician-led, clinically integrated network improving health across Western North Carolina. Our nonprofit network supports whole-person care through quality care management and helping practices connect clinical services with social supports. IPCN is committed to meeting the needs of WNC providers and patients and strengthening the long-term health of rural communities.

About Impact Health

Impact Health is a regional nonprofit organization serving the 19 counties of Western North Carolina and the Qualla Boundary. Impact Health brings together healthcare providers, community organizations, and public agencies to improve health outcomes, expand access to care, and build healthier communities. Impact Health is the network lead for the Healthy Opportunities Pilot in Western North Carolina, the NC ROOTS Hub Lead responsible for implementing North Carolina’s Rural Health Transformation Program in Medicaid Region.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer makes healthcare operations autonomous, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across health systems, payers, governments, and life sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Autonomy Platform, Innovaccer unifies enterprise data and applies AI to automate administrative work, strengthen operational performance, and drive measurable margin expansion. Organizations such as Orlando Health, Adventist HealthCare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate intelligence into their existing infrastructure and elevate the quality of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.