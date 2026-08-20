MindBridge and Fieldguide Partner to Modernize Audits

OTTAWA, Ontario & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindBridge Analytics Inc., the intelligence layer for Augmented Assurance, and Fieldguide, the AI-native platform transforming advisory and audit services through human-AI collaboration, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate MindBridge's AI-powered full-population financial analytics directly within Fieldguide's AI-native workflow.

The integration embeds MindBridge's transaction-level intelligence directly into Fieldguide's AI-native platform, giving audit and advisory firms a single environment to plan, perform, document and review engagements with agentic AI. MindBridge analyzes 100% of financial transactions with explainable AI, surfacing risk earlier and providing the financial context practitioners need throughout the engagement, now running natively inside Fieldguide, where Field Agents carry the resulting workflow end to end.

Together, the companies are helping firms strengthen both engagement quality and efficiency while keeping professional judgment at the center of every decision.

As firms modernize their audit methodologies and invest in intelligent and agentic automation, better decisions increasingly depend on the quality of the underlying financial and risk context. Intelligent workflows require trustworthy insight into where risk exists, why it matters, and where auditors should focus their attention. By combining MindBridge's data-driven financial insights with Fieldguide's agentic AI-native engagement platform, firms can identify risk earlier, improve planning and scoping, allocate resources more effectively, and execute engagements with greater confidence and efficiency.

“Firms are moving fast to adopt AI across the audit lifecycle, but speed only helps if the underlying financial analysis can be trusted,” said Les Rechan, CEO of MindBridge. “By integrating MindBridge's augmented assurance capabilities into Fieldguide's AI-native workflow, we're giving audit teams the evidence they need to move quickly without losing rigor.”

The integration enables professionals and teams to access MindBridge's financial insights directly from Fieldguide's AI-native workflow, supporting key activities such as risk assessment, planning, journal entry testing, risk-based sampling, and continuous monitoring.

“Audit teams don't just need task-level automation. They need better inputs and workflows for AI agents to execute at the highest quality,” said Jin Chang, Co-founder and CEO of Fieldguide. “Bringing MindBridge's financial analysis into our agentic AI platform means Field Agents and practitioners are working from the same trusted risk signal from planning through reporting.”

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to helping firms modernize professional services through responsible AI adoption. By bringing together data-driven financial oversight and AI-native execution, MindBridge and Fieldguide provide firms with a connected foundation for transforming engagements, from planning and risk assessment through testing, documentation and reporting.

About MindBridge

MindBridge is the leader in Autonomous Financial Oversight (AFO). The AI-native platform analyzes 100% of transactions at scale across financial systems of record to detect risks early, explain insights with clarity, and enable governed actions. As AI accelerates financial execution, organizations need independent oversight for governance to remain objective, accountable, and trusted. MindBridge provides the oversight layer required to maintain financial and audit integrity. Trusted by organizations worldwide, the platform empowers finance and external audit teams to move beyond sampling, strengthen controls, and operate with speed and confidence. For more information, visit www.mindbridge.ai.

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences and unlock growth for the decade ahead.

Fieldguide is trusted by 50+ top 100 audit and advisory firms and is the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards, and a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Y Combinator, Thomson Reuters and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.com.