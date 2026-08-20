NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks Sign Global Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Secure AI Transformation

TOKYO & LONDON & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced a multi-year strategic alliance designed to help organizations securely adopt AI, modernize cybersecurity, simplify complex technology environments and build cyber resilience for the AI era.

As Palo Alto Networks first strategic alliance of this kind with a global systems integrator, the agreement, which targets $1 billion in joint business by the end of three years (2029), combines Palo Alto Networks AI-powered cybersecurity platforms with NTT DATA's consulting, engineering and managed services.

Leveraging joint engineering, co-innovation and coordinated global delivery, the alliance will help clients assess cyber risk, deploy AI securely and continuously optimize security. Through these joint solutions, clients will gain a unified approach that seamlessly spans cybersecurity strategy, implementation and managed services.

Building on the companies’ Frontier AI collaboration, the alliance brings together Palo Alto Networks Unit 42® threat intelligence with NTT DATA’s global cybersecurity expertise, AI governance and managed services. Backed by joint investments, more than 2,000 certified experts as well as dedicated Forward Deployed Engineers, the alliance will deliver a seamless approach to streamline deployments and speed client outcomes. Through direct engineering collaboration, NTT DATA will gain early access to new platform features, further accelerating the delivery of AI security services to clients.

Initial solutions will address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges facing clients in highly regulated and critical industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector, across six strategic transformation areas:

Autonomous Security Operations Center (SOC) – Modernize security operations with Agentic AI and managed services that help organizations detect, investigate and respond faster to increasingly sophisticated, machine-speed cyber threats while reducing operational complexity.

– Modernize security operations with Agentic AI and managed services that help organizations detect, investigate and respond faster to increasingly sophisticated, machine-speed cyber threats while reducing operational complexity. AI governance – Embed governance, security and risk management throughout the AI lifecycle, helping organizations manage emerging AI risks and confidently scale AI innovation with greater accountability, transparency and control.

– Embed governance, security and risk management throughout the AI lifecycle, helping organizations manage emerging AI risks and confidently scale AI innovation with greater accountability, transparency and control. Identity security – Protect human, machine and AI agent identities, including workloads and devices, through an Identity Security Framework designed to discover, manage, secure and govern identities across the enterprise.

– Protect human, machine and AI agent identities, including workloads and devices, through an Identity Security Framework designed to discover, manage, secure and govern identities across the enterprise. Zero Trust & SASE – Helps secure users, applications and data across an increasingly complex attack surface through a unified Zero trust and secure edge architecture, leveraging AI-driven threat detection and prevention.

– Helps secure users, applications and data across an increasingly complex attack surface through a unified Zero trust and secure edge architecture, leveraging AI-driven threat detection and prevention. Resilient cloud – Enables organizations to improve visibility, compliance and autonomous risk reduction across multi-cloud environments with AI-enabled security posture management and stronger governance.

– Enables organizations to improve visibility, compliance and autonomous risk reduction across multi-cloud environments with AI-enabled security posture management and stronger governance. Firewall modernization – Modernize firewall environments to reduce complexity, improve visibility and strengthen enterprise security.

“AI is reshaping both business and cybersecurity, making deep ecosystem collaboration more important than ever," said Nikesh Arora, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Palo Alto Networks. "Expanding our alliance with NTT DATA allows us to operationalize platformization at true global scale, helping enterprises eliminate legacy complexity and move fast without sacrificing safety."

"AI is redefining every aspect of the enterprise, but it is also transforming the threat landscape at unprecedented speed. Organizations need a new approach to cyber resilience that combines AI-driven security, deep industry expertise and global scale,” said Abhijit Dubey, Chief Executive Officer and Chief AI Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. "Together with Palo Alto Networks, we're bringing AI-powered cybersecurity innovation together with NTT DATA’s consulting, engineering and managed services capabilities to help clients securely accelerate AI adoption and stay ahead of evolving threats.”

NTT DATA brings world-class cybersecurity expertise to the collaboration, backed by over 7,500 cybersecurity professionals, 70+ delivery centers and 20+ Cyber Defense Centers. Paired with Palo Alto Networks AI-powered platforms and Unit 42 threat intelligence, the alliance delivers the technology, expertise and global reach enterprise organizations need to securely deploy AI across complex environments.

About NTT DATA

Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D. Visit us at nttdata.com

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global AI cybersecurity leader, protects our digital way of life with a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and platforms across Network, Cloud, Security Operations, AI and Identity. Trusted by 70,000+ customers and powered by Unit 42 threat intelligence, our AI-driven platforms eliminate complexity, empowering enterprises to modernize with confidence and securing the speed of innovation. Explore the future of security at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Unit 42, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States or in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, statements regarding the benefits, impact, or performance or potential benefits, impact or performance of our products and technologies or future products and technologies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this release. We identify certain important risks and uncertainties that could affect our results and performance in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, each of which are available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.