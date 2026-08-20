Petwealth and Kennel Connection Accelerate Partnership Following Strong Industry Response at SuperZoo 2026

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a strong industry response at SuperZoo 2026, Petwealth and Kennel Connection are building on the momentum generated in Las Vegas to advance a shared vision for bringing proactive pet health screening into the everyday pet care experience.

"We're building a connected pet health platform, and partnerships like Kennel Connection give us an opportunity to bring that platform into entirely new environments." - Angelo Palivos, Founder and CEO of Petwealth Share

The companies used SuperZoo as an opportunity to engage directly with boarding, daycare, grooming, training and other pet care professionals around a new model that connects Petwealth’s diagnostic capabilities with Kennel Connection’s technology, industry expertise and longstanding relationships across the professional pet care community.

Those conversations reinforced an opportunity that extends beyond traditional at-home testing: making professional pet care businesses an additional access point for proactive health insights and creating new ways for operators to deliver value to the pet parents they serve.

“SuperZoo was an important validation point for what we believe is a much larger opportunity,” said Angelo Palivos, Founder and CEO of Petwealth. “We weren’t simply introducing Petwealth to the industry. We were having meaningful conversations about how diagnostics can fit into the environments where pets already spend their time and where pet parents already have trusted relationships. The response confirmed that there is real appetite for a more connected approach to pet health.”

Turning Industry Interest Into Opportunity

For more than 30 years, Kennel Connection has helped shape pet care business management technology, introducing innovative tools and solutions designed around the evolving needs of boarding, daycare, grooming and training businesses and continuing to help set the standard for professional pet care operations.

Petwealth brings a new dimension to that ecosystem through accessible molecular diagnostics and health insights designed to help pet parents better understand their pets’ health and support more informed conversations with veterinary professionals.

Together, the companies see an opportunity to bridge two traditionally separate parts of the pet care experience: the businesses caring for pets every day and the health information that can help pet parents make more informed decisions.

“Our goal at Kennel Connection has always been to give pet care businesses access to the technology, tools and opportunities they need to succeed,” said Jeff Brodsly, owner and CEO of Kennel Connection. “We continue to innovate by listening to our customers, understanding where the industry is heading and aligning with companies that can bring meaningful value to the businesses we serve. The response to Petwealth at SuperZoo reinforced the potential we saw in this partnership and the opportunity ahead.”

Expanding Where Proactive Pet Health Begins

The collaboration reflects a broader evolution in pet care as consumers increasingly look for proactive, convenient ways to understand and support their pets’ health.

Petwealth is building around a connected model that brings together diagnostics, veterinary guidance and strategic distribution relationships, while Kennel Connection provides an established technology platform and relationships across the professional pet care industry.

That combination creates the potential for pet care businesses to become an increasingly important bridge between proactive health information and the families they serve.

Building Beyond SuperZoo

With SuperZoo concluded, the focus now shifts from introducing the vision to advancing the opportunities generated at the show.

Petwealth and Kennel Connection will continue engaging with operators and industry partners to evaluate how proactive screening can be incorporated into professional pet care environments and how the partnership can create meaningful value for businesses, pet parents and their pets.

“What we saw at SuperZoo strengthened our conviction that Petwealth can become much more than an at-home testing company,” Palivos added. “We’re building a connected pet health platform, and partnerships like Kennel Connection give us an opportunity to bring that platform into entirely new environments. SuperZoo gave the industry a first look at that vision. Now the focus is on what we build from it.”

About Kennel Connection

Kennel Connection is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for pet care businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of management tools designed to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. With a focus on empowering pet care professionals, Kennel Connection’s feature-rich platform encompasses reservation management, client communication, billing, and reporting, alongside innovative features such as Text-To-Pay, digital contracts, advanced online booking, and integrated credit card processing, all aimed at driving efficiency and organization in day-to-day operations. Kennel Connection leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of pet care providers nationwide.

To learn more about how Kennel Connection's exclusive partnership with Petwealth can benefit your facility, visit www.kennelconnection.com/petwealth.