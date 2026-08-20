Krisp Joins 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Clearer Voice Experiences

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, announces that Krisp, a leading provider of voice AI technology, has joined the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem. The partnership brings Krisp’s AI-powered noise cancellation, voice isolation, accent conversion, and multilingual voice capabilities to the 8x8 Platform for CX. The integration will help organizations deliver clearer interactions across 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Work, whether customers and support agents connect from an office, home, or another location.

“Voice remains essential to customer experience, but background noise, language differences, and distributed work environments can make conversations harder than they need to be,” said Robert Schoenfield, Executive Vice President of Licensing and Partnerships at Krisp. “Our partnership with 8x8 brings Krisp’s voice AI technology into the communications platform that contact center agents and employees already use, helping global organizations deliver clearer and more productive interactions.”

Background noise, differences in accents, and language barriers can make voice conversations harder to follow. By improving audio quality and making speakers easier to understand, 8x8 and Krisp will help organizations reduce repetition, support distributed teams, and create more productive interactions. Higher-quality audio can also improve the inputs used for transcripts, summaries, sentiment analysis, quality management, and compliance workflows.

8x8 and Krisp joint customers will benefit from:

Clearer voice interactions: Reduce background noise and isolate voices on both sides of a call.

Reduce background noise and isolate voices on both sides of a call. More accessible global communication: Use real-time, bidirectional accent conversion and multilingual voice capabilities across 60+ languages to facilitate communications across multiple languages and regions.

Use real-time, bidirectional accent conversion and multilingual voice capabilities across 60+ languages to facilitate communications across multiple languages and regions. Higher-quality interaction data: Clear audio for creating transcripts, summaries, sentiment analysis, quality scoring, and compliance reviews.

Clear audio for creating transcripts, summaries, sentiment analysis, quality scoring, and compliance reviews. Simplified deployment: Add Krisp capabilities to the 8x8 communications environments that contact center agents and employees already use, reducing the need to introduce separate tools or workflows.

The integration demonstrates how the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem brings specialized technologies into the 8x8 Platform for CX. Customers can enhance voice clarity and support global communication while maintaining a more unified experience for users and administrators.

“Customers expect every voice interaction to be clear, regardless of where they call from or where an agent works,” said Victor Belfor, Global Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8, Inc. “Bringing Krisp’s voice AI capabilities to the 8x8 Platform for CX, will help organizations reduce communication barriers and give agents, employees, and customers a better experience. This partnership reflects the value of the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem in bringing specialized innovation into the communications environments our customers already use.”

The 8x8 Platform for CX seamlessly unites contact center, unified communications, and communication APIs to help organizations connect customers and teams around the world. The platform gives CX leaders AI-powered performance insights to make smarter decisions, improve customer experiences, and drive lasting business results.

The integration of Krisp’s voice AI capabilities into the 8x8 Platform for CX is available to 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Work customers. Customers and technology partners can learn more at 8x8.com/technology-partner-ecosystem or by contacting their 8x8 account team.

8x8, Inc. is committed to the responsible use of artificial intelligence and the protection of customer data. The 8x8 Platform for CX is developed and operated in accordance with established security standards, applicable compliance frameworks, and internal governance policies, including privacy-by-design principles that safeguard personal data on the 8x8 platform. Full details are available at trust.8x8.com.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on one of the industry's most integrated platforms for Customer Experience – combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected availability and functionality of Krisp and 8x8’s solutions, including customer adoption. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including 8x8's ability to incorporate the Krisp technology into its solutions. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors, please refer to 8x8's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

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