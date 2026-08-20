ScanSource to Acquire MicroAge, a Leading IT Solutions Integrator

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading technology distributor uniquely positioned to address complex technologies, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire MicroAge. MicroAge is a leading IT solutions integrator, managed services provider (MSP), and digital transformation partner, helping businesses design, implement, secure, manage, and optimize their IT environments. The acquisition strengthens ScanSource’s reach into strategic growth technologies. MicroAge is expected to accelerate ScanSource’s revenue growth and margin expansion opportunities.

MicroAge serves a diversified U.S. client base of approximately 2,400 clients and has more than 200 associates. MicroAge brings deep customer relationships, a highly certified team of specialized solutions architects, and established partnerships with leading suppliers including Microsoft, Dell, Sophos, HPE, CrowdStrike, and VMware. MicroAge’s professional services and MSP offerings are available to support channel partners in unlocking new growth opportunities.

“MicroAge is an amazing, legendary company that has had tremendous brand recognition for more than 50 years,” said Mike Baur, Chair and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “The acquisition expands ScanSource’s total addressable market, adds new services capabilities, and provides greater visibility into end-user needs.”

“We are proud of what the MicroAge team has built, and we see ScanSource as the right partner for our next phase of growth,” said Larry Gentry, CEO of MicroAge. “With ScanSource’s greater reach, resources, and channel expertise, we will be better positioned to scale our services-led model in high-growth markets, while continuing to deliver the customer-first experience that has defined MicroAge.”

Under the agreement, ScanSource will acquire MicroAge in an all-cash transaction for a purchase price of $220.5 million, payable at closing. ScanSource expects to fund the acquisition through borrowings under its existing credit facility. The transaction is expected to be accretive to gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP EPS in the first year following close, and is also expected to be free cash flow positive for ScanSource. The acquisition is expected to close in the quarter ending September 30, 2026, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition brings together two “best places to work” with similar values, strong cultural fit, and a shared commitment to long-term customer relationships and exceptional customer experience. MicroAge has been recognized as one of the industry’s top performers on multiple CRN lists, including the Solution Provider 500, MSP 500, Tech Elite 250, and Fast Growth 150 lists.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading technology distributor uniquely positioned to address complex technologies and to accelerate growth for channel sales partners across hardware, software as a service (SaaS), connectivity and cloud services. ScanSource enables channel sales partners to deliver converging solutions for their end users. ScanSource uses multiple sales models to offer technology solutions from leading suppliers of specialty technologies, connectivity and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies 2026 List. ScanSource ranks #923 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For 50 years, MicroAge has empowered businesses to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform—moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data intelligence, technology implementations, managed IT services, and more. Visit www.microage.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks and uncertainties inherent in the transactions contemplated by the MicroAge Purchase Agreement and in the Company’s business, including, without limitation: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the MicroAge Purchase Agreement; the risk that the conditions to the closing are not satisfied; and the risk that the Acquisition will not be consummated within the expected time period or at all. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, the forward-looking statements might not prove to be accurate and you should not place undue reliance upon them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.