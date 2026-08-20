Generational Capital Markets Advises Mayatax in Investment Partnership with Heritage Point Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Capital Markets (GCM), a member of FINRA/SIPC and a leading mergers and acquisitions consultant for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce Heritage Point Partners’ investment in Mayatax. The acquisition closed May 26, 2026.

"Mayatax and Heritage Point were aligned on both the opportunity ahead and the path to realizing it." Share

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mayatax is a tax and financial services firm dedicated to helping small businesses strengthen their financial operations through proactive tax planning, bookkeeping, payroll, and compliance solutions. Serving clients across Texas and throughout the United States, the firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, including tax preparation, tax advisory, bookkeeping, payroll processing, corporate compliance, CFO advisory, and IRS notice resolution. The firm takes a year-round, consultative approach to financial management, helping business owners minimize tax liabilities, improve cash flow, maintain accurate financial records, and make informed strategic decisions. With a focus on personalized service, financial transparency, and long-term client success, Mayatax equips businesses with the expertise and guidance needed to navigate complex financial challenges, remain compliant, and build a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Heritage Point Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned lower middle-market businesses. The firm partners with business owners to provide strategic capital, operational expertise, and long-term support while preserving the legacy and culture that have contributed to each company's success. Heritage Point invests across a variety of industries, with a particular focus on business services, and has experience supporting founder succession, growth initiatives, and management buyouts. Through a relationship-driven and collaborative approach, Heritage Point Partners works closely with management teams to create sustainable growth and long-term value for employees, customers, and investors alike.

Generational Capital Market’s President and Supervising Principal, Brenen Hofstadter and his team, led by Senior Vice President, M&A, Troy Blakely with the support of Senior Managing Director, M&A, Chris Heckert, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Terry Stidham and Senior M&A Advisor and Conference Group Leader, Peter Stone established the initial relationship with Mayatax.

“From the outset, it was clear that Mayatax and Heritage Point were aligned on both the opportunity ahead and the path to realizing it,” Blakely stated. “Heritage Point’s appreciation for what the Mayatax team has built, coupled with a common outlook for its next chapter, made this a compelling partnership for both sides.”

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “We congratulate the teams at Mayatax and Heritage Point Partners on this successful transaction. By aligning with a partner that shares its vision for long-term growth and operational excellence, Mayatax is well positioned to expand its capabilities while continuing to deliver exceptional value to its clients.”

About Generational Capital Markets, Inc.

Generational Capital Markets, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Generational Capital Markets is part of Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas, TX, and is a leading, award winning full-service M&A consulting firm. Generational Group has over 350 professionals across 17 offices in North America. The firm empowers business owners to unlock the full value of their companies through a comprehensive suite of services—including M&A advisory, exit planning education, business valuation, strategic growth advisory, wealth advisory, and digital solutions.

Celebrating its 21st year, Generational has successfully closed over 1,800 transactions and has ranked #1 or #2 in all LSEG league tables for deals valued between $25 million and $1 billion in 2024 and 2025.

The firm was named 2025 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and recognized as Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in 2024 and 2025.