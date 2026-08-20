Recurly and Justt Partner to Help Subscription Merchants Win More Chargeback Disputes and Eliminate Manual Reconciliation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recurly, the leading subscription management and billing platform, today announced a new integration with Justt, the AI-native chargeback management platform, to help subscription merchants recover more revenue from chargebacks and eliminate the back-office work that follows every dispute resolution.

Chargebacks represent one of the largest and least visible drains on subscription revenue. When a customer disputes a charge with their bank, the merchant scrambles to respond with incomplete information, and most disputes are lost or resolved through weeks of manual effort. After a dispute closes, the downstream work is just as costly: operations teams must manually update billing records, issue credits, adjust invoices, and trigger the right subscription workflows. For businesses managing high transaction volumes, that process is fragmented, error-prone, and expensive. According to Datos Insights research, commissioned by Mastercard, the expected financial impact of chargebacks to merchants will grow from $36.9 billion in 2026 to $46.1 billion by 2029.

The Recurly and Justt integration addresses both problems in a single workflow. Justt's fully managed dispute platform fights chargebacks 24/7, building evidence packages and engaging with banks on behalf of merchants. Connected to Recurly, Justt gains access to rich, real-time subscription context, including complete customer history, payment behavior, usage patterns, and prior billing records. That context produces stronger evidence packages and better-informed dispute strategies, improving win rates on chargebacks that traditional processes would lose.

"Chargebacks have always been a revenue problem, but the operational drag that follows every dispute resolution is just as damaging," said Jonas Flodh, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Recurly. "By connecting Justt's dispute intelligence with Recurly's subscription data, merchants get a complete workflow from dispute to resolution. They win more chargeback disputes, and the outcomes write themselves back into the billing system automatically. That's the kind of closed-loop automation that actually moves the needle for subscription operations."

When a dispute is resolved, Recurly automatically takes over. The integration triggers the appropriate downstream subscription actions without manual intervention: credits are issued, invoices are updated, billing records sync in real time, and subscriber records reflect the outcome. The billing system remains the single source of truth throughout, with no duplicate charges, no reconciliation spreadsheets, and no days of back-office cleanup.

"Merchants often lose payment disputes not because their case is weak, but because the right evidence is never presented appropriately," said Roenen Ben-Ami, Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer of Justt. "Recurly's billing data is exactly the kind of context that turns a losing case into a winning one. Justt's Dynamic Arguments technology combined with Recurly's automatic reconciliation helps merchants protect their bottom-line from payment disputes effectively and with minimal effort."

The integration is available to Recurly merchants today. For more information, visit recurly.com.

About Recurly

Recurly is the leading subscription growth platform, processing more than $16 billion in annual transaction volume for over 2,300 global brands, including Paramount+, Alaska Airlines, Sling, Experian, Nuuly, and Cinemark. Built on 15+ years of proprietary data from more than 100 million subscribers worldwide, Recurly's AI-powered platform helps businesses acquire, retain, and recover revenue at every stage of the subscription lifecycle. Recurly is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at recurly.com.

About Justt

Justt.ai is the AI-native platform for enterprise chargeback management, helping merchants recapture profit at scale. Founded in 2020, with global offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv, Justt combines advanced AI technology, dynamic evidence generation, and deep payments expertise to customize every dispute, maximize revenue recovery, improve win rates over time, and minimize manual effort. The company is trusted by more than 250 global enterprise merchants and 80,000 SMBs and was named a Forbes Fintech 50 company in 2026. Learn more at justt.ai.