WestStar Credit Union Selects BOND.AI to Enhance Member Engagement and Financial Experiences

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WestStar Credit Union has partnered with BOND.AI to enhance the way it engages with members and delivers relevant financial products, services and educational opportunities.

Through the partnership, WestStar will leverage BOND.AI’s agentic artificial intelligence platform, Autopilot, to analyze member financial activity and identify opportunities where a product, service or financial resource may be relevant. Share

The initiative supports WestStar’s broader strategy to strengthen its digital member experience while remaining true to the credit union’s commitment to personal service. Rather than relying solely on broad, one-size-fits-all marketing campaigns, the technology will help WestStar identify meaningful opportunities to connect members with financial solutions that may support their individual financial goals.

“At WestStar, our goal has always been to understand our members, earn their trust and be there when we can make a meaningful difference in their financial lives,” said John Bagents, President and CEO, WestStar Credit Union. “BOND.AI allows us to take that commitment a step further by using technology and insights to better understand opportunities to serve our members. This is not about replacing the personal relationship that defines WestStar. It is about giving our team better tools to strengthen that relationship and help us deliver greater value to our members and the communities we serve.”

Through the partnership, WestStar will leverage BOND.AI’s agentic artificial intelligence platform, Autopilot, to analyze member financial activity and identify opportunities where a product, service or financial resource may be relevant to an individual member’s needs. By putting data-driven insights to work behind the scenes, WestStar can move toward a more personalized approach to member engagement delivering the right message, to the right member, at a more relevant time.

“Great marketing starts with relevance. Our members have different financial needs, goals and circumstances, and we want our communications to reflect that,” said Abel Carlos, Marketing Manager, WestStar Credit Union. “BOND.AI gives us the ability to use the insights within our existing member data to create a more meaningful, personalized engagement. This allows us to be more intentional about how and when we communicate with members, while helping them discover financial solution and resources that may be relevant to their individual needs.”

The partnership also represents an important step in WestStar’s continued evolution as a modern financial institution. By combining the personal relationship and community focus of a credit union with emerging AI technology and data-driven insights, WestStar aims to make member interactions more timely, relevant and useful.

About WestStar Credit Union

Proudly serving members since 1975, WestStar Credit Union supports employees, families, and Select Employer Groups (SEGs) across Nevada. The credit union serves over 19,000 members through five branch locations and is recognized as the preferred financial partner of gaming, entertainment, and hospitality professionals. In 2025, WestStar was voted Best of Las Vegas for Best Credit Union, Best Mortgage Lender, Best Savings Account, Best Finance Customer Service, and Best Credit Card Rewards. Membership is open to all employees of any company licensed for Gaming by the State of Nevada and employees of various SEGs, including employees and members of AAA Nevada and Friends of Nevada Wilderness. Family members and those living in the same household of a qualifying individual may also be eligible for membership. A full list of eligible employer groups can be found at WestStar.org/Join. Member deposits are federally insured by NCUA up to $250,000, with additional coverage through Excess Share Insurance protecting accounts up to $2,250,000.

About BOND.AI

BOND.AI is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to helping banks and credit unions grow through predictive intelligence, personalized engagement, and autonomous decision support. Powered by the company's patented Empathy Engine®, BOND.AI's Autopilot platform helps financial institutions anticipate customer needs, forecast financial performance, and make smarter business decisions using AI built specifically for banking.