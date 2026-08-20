Nextpower Awarded U.S. Patent for NX PowerMerge Solar Trunk Bus Technology, Expands NX PowerMerge Backlog to Over 2 GW

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextpower™ (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading provider of clean power technology solutions, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. patent number 12,712,292, which covers its NX PowerMerge™ electrical balance of systems (eBOS) solution. This patent expands Nextpower’s intellectual property in a critical layer of utility-scale solar power plants. The company also announced a significant project award from BUILD Renewables increasing Nextpower’s NX PowerMerge backlog to over 2 GW.

“BUILD Renewables is excited to be partnering with Nextpower on their NX PowerMerge eBOS product, which provides exemplary safety, installation velocity, and performance features. We also appreciate the integrated design with the tracker and other solar power plant components,” said Craig Sandeen, president and CEO of BUILD Renewables.

In utility-scale solar plants, DC collection systems connect power from multiple solar panel strings to larger trunk conductors across thousands of locations. NX PowerMerge combines controlled manufacturing quality and reliability at critical electrical interfaces with superior field flexibility during installation.

"What we consistently hear from customers is that NX PowerMerge sets a new bar for robust field-installed design,” said Ryan Schofield, vice president, electrical – eBOS at Nextpower. “They point to the single trunk cable connection point and an installation tool that verifies pressure every time, so there is no more guesswork in the field. The connector body is universal across trunk cable sizes, giving EPC teams the flexibility to handle design changes as projects evolve. This patent recognizes these innovations, and with demand already exceeding 2 GW, our customers are validating the value it brings to solar installation.”

With NX PowerMerge, the Nextpower eBOS portfolio includes both trunk bus and combiner box DC collection methods. Delivering both architectures from a single technology partner enables utility-scale solar owners, developers, and EPCs to select the DC collection approach best suited to each project.

To learn more about Nextpower’s eBOS portfolio, including trunk bus solutions with NX PowerMerge, combiner box solutions, and project-specific DC collection architecture support, visit www.nextpower.com/products/ebos. For additional eBOS market insight, read this recent Q&A with Ryan Schofield on the Nextpower blog.

About Nextpower

Nextpower™ (Nasdaq: NXT) innovates and delivers integrated technology solutions for modern energy infrastructure. Its solar and energy storage platforms help customers design, build, and operate utility-scale power plants and other critical power applications with faster project deployment, improved system performance, greater reliability, and long-term operational value. Building on more than a decade of energy technology and market leadership, Nextpower partners with customers worldwide to scale and accelerate the deployment of reliable firm power needed for a rapidly electrifying world. Learn more at www.nextpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: statements regarding the expansion of NX PowerMerge backlog; statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the NX PowerMerge issued patent; statements discussing the potential benefits from the announced NX PowerMerge eBOS order by BUILD renewables; statements describing the quality and reliability of the NX PowerMerge manufacturing quality, design and field flexibility at installation; and statements regarding the momentum of Nextpower’s eBOS business. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to: the market demand for products, solutions and services; the benefits of the Company’s research and development efforts; the ability to continue to grow and develop the market for NX PowerMerge; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement; projections regarding the global demand for electricity and solar power; macro-economic trends; and legislative, regulatory and economic developments, including changing business conditions in our industry or markets overall and the economy in general. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties that are also described under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Nextpower’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that Nextpower has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that Nextpower is not aware of or that Nextpower currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Nextpower assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.