Sypris Wins Award for High-Volume LEO Satellite Program

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sypris Electronics, LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has received an award from a leading space technologies company to support the non-recurring engineering, material procurement, and high-volume manufacturing of power processing units for a next-generation satellite constellation. Production under the agreement includes protoflight and pilot builds beginning in Q3 2026, followed by phased delivery of flight units through mid-2028. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Under the contract, Sypris will establish and qualify a high‑volume manufacturing capability to produce complex electronic power assemblies spanning engineering, verification, and flight units. The effort includes building production infrastructure, procuring specialized space materials, and performing complete assembly, integration, and testing. These electronics will support high‑reliability space systems that require precise power regulation and control for critical spacecraft functions in demanding, long‑duration orbital environments.

“We are honored to be entrusted with this award to deliver space‑qualified electronics at scale,” said Mike Sedgwick, Vice President and General Manager of Sypris Electronics. “Our continued investment in automation, advanced test processes, and high‑volume manufacturing strengthens our position to support evolving spacecraft architectures across commercial and government missions. We are pleased to add this important customer as part of our growing role as a trusted provider of mission‑critical space electronics.”

Sypris Electronics provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services for vital, complex, high-cost-of-failure applications in a variety of critical infrastructure sectors, including communications, defense, and space. Sypris has served as a trusted provider of mission-critical electronic solutions for over 60 years. For more information about the Company, please visit its website at www.sypriselectronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include our plans and expectations of future financial and operational performance. Each forward-looking statement herein is subject to risks and uncertainties, as detailed in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. Briefly, we currently believe that such risks also include the following: the fees, costs and supply of, or access to, debt, equity capital, or other sources of liquidity; the termination or non-renewal of existing contracts by customers; our failure to achieve and maintain profitability on a timely basis by steadily increasing our revenues from profitable contracts with a diversified group of customers, which would cause us to continue to use existing cash resources or require us to sell assets to fund operating losses; volatility of our customers’ forecasts and our contractual obligations to meet current scheduling demands and production levels, which may negatively impact our operational capacity and our effectiveness to integrate new customers or suppliers, and in turn cause increases in our inventory and working capital levels; cost, quality and availability or lead times of raw materials such component parts (especially electronic components), natural gas or utilities, including increased cost relating to inflation, as well as the impact of existing or future tariffs, trade restrictions or other changes in trade policy imposed by the United States or foreign governments; our reliance on a few key customers, third party vendors and sub-suppliers; significant delays or reductions due to a prolonged continuing resolution or U.S. government shutdown reducing the spending on products and services that Sypris Electronics provides; risks of foreign operations, including foreign currency exchange rate risk exposure, which could impact our operating results; the cost, quality, timeliness, efficiency and yield of our operations and capital investments, including the impact of inflation, tariffs, product recalls or related liabilities, employee training, working capital, production schedules, cycle times, scrap rates, injuries, wages, overtime costs, freight or expediting costs; inventory valuation risks including excessive or obsolescent valuations or price erosions of raw materials or component parts on hand or other potential impairments, non-recoverability or write-offs of assets or deferred costs; our failure to successfully complete final contract negotiations with regard to our announced contract “orders”, “wins” or “awards”; our ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards, including without limitation minimum closing bid price and stockholders’ equity; our failure to successfully win new business or develop new or improved products or new markets for our products; war, geopolitical conflict, terrorism, political instability, international tensions or other disruptions, such as the conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas, the U.S., Israel and Iran, and other developments in the Middle East, including those arising out of international sanctions, foreign currency fluctuations and other economic impacts; adverse impacts of new technologies or other competitive pressures which increase our costs or erode our margins; the costs and supply of insurance on acceptable terms and with adequate coverage; unanticipated or uninsured product liability claims, disasters, public health crises, losses or business risks; breakdowns, relocations or major repairs of machinery and equipment; the costs of compliance with our auditing, regulatory or contractual obligations; pension valuation, health care or other benefit costs; dependence on, retention or recruitment of key employees and highly skilled personnel and distribution of our human capital; our reliance on revenues from customers in the oil and gas and automotive markets, with increasing consumer pressure for reductions in environmental impacts attributed to greenhouse gas emissions and increased vehicle fuel economy; labor relations; strikes; union negotiations; disputes or litigation involving governmental, supplier, customer, employee, creditor, stockholder, premises liability, personal injury, product liability, warranty or environmental claims; failure to adequately insure or to identify product liability, environmental or other insurable risks; costs associated with environmental or other claims relating to properties previously owned; our inability to patent or otherwise protect our inventions or other intellectual property rights from potential competitors or fully exploit such rights which could materially affect our ability to compete in our chosen markets; changes in licenses, security clearances, or other legal rights to operate, manage our workforce or import and export as needed; cyber security threats and disruptions, including ransomware attacks on our systems and the systems of third-party vendors and other parties with which we conduct business, all of which may become more pronounced in the event of geopolitical conflicts and other uncertainties, such as the conflict in Ukraine; risks related to owning our common stock, including increased volatility; possible public policy response to a public health emergency, including U.S. or foreign government legislation or restrictions that may impact our operations or supply chain; or other risks and uncertainties, including those that are currently unknown or that we currently deem immaterial. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.