Inspectorio and QIMA Help Brands Simplify Lab Testing With a Connected Quality Workflow

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the AI-powered supply chain management platform for the production chain, and QIMA, a leading provider of compliance solutions for testing, inspection and certification (TIC), today announced a native integration connecting their platforms for lab test management.

Large brands and retailers rarely work with a single lab. Coverage, category expertise and capacity all require flexibility, and that flexibility has historically come at a cost: multiple portals, manual test request forms, statuses chased over email and results locked in PDF reports that cannot power analytics and leverage the benefits of AI. The new integration removes that cost for customers on both platforms.

For Inspectorio clients, this enables a seamless integration with an industry-leading TIC provider, in a platform where they already manage inspections, testing and compliance. QIMA’s global laboratory network spans Asia, Europe and the Americas, covering softlines, hardlines, toys and juvenile products, and electronics, giving customers wide and robust coverage of their testing program needs.

QIMA’s lab testing operations have always placed digital capabilities at the forefront, from booking through to reporting, and are built to connect to other systems through APIs. Similarly, Inspectorio’s native digital capabilities as a software platform and robust APIs enable a ready-to-deploy integration that requires no custom development. Test results are released through QIMA’s own systems as structured data, so they arrive in Inspectorio ready to use, rather than as a PDF someone has to read and re-enter manually.

With the integration, Inspectorio customers create a test request, and the order is automatically placed in QIMA's system, with product, purchase order, supplier and test details included. Status updates flow back in real time as testing progresses, and final reports, certificates and structured test results land in Inspectorio automatically, where automated reporting, corrective action plans and analytics are triggered. No custom development or IT project required. Customers keep the flexibility of a multi-lab strategy while managing everything in one place.

“Brands and retailers should not have to choose between lab optionality and operational simplicity. With QIMA, we have made that trade-off disappear. Booking a test is as simple as clicking a button, and everything flows back automatically into one connected quality program. This partnership is an extension of our continued focus on Inspectorio as a central hub of interoperability across data, services and software platforms for our customers,” said Chirag Patel, CEO of Inspectorio.

"At QIMA, we believe that quality assurance should be both globally scalable and digitally connected. This collaboration is a reflection of our open ecosystem approach, enabling customers to integrate trusted testing expertise into the tools and workflows they already use while continuing to benefit from the technology, data and service capabilities that QIMA provides," said Pierre-Nicolas Disser, CEO of Consumer Products at QIMA.

The integration is available now to mutual customers interested in piloting. To get started, customers can contact their Inspectorio customer success manager or their QIMA representative.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.

About QIMA

At QIMA, we are on a mission to help our clients make products consumers can trust. We have developed compliance solutions for testing, inspection and certification (TIC) that enable supply chain agility, sustainability, and product innovation. Our services are used by 30,000 businesses globally in the consumer products, agri-food and life sciences industries. What truly sets us apart is our unique culture of relentless care for our clients, and a commitment to offering intuitive solutions that blend deep tech and human intelligence; this is how QIMA continues to disrupt the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry.