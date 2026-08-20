Conduent Collaborates with Google Cloud to Expand Enterprise AI Strategy and Deliver GenAI-Powered eDiscovery Solution

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-driven business solutions and services company, today announced it is expanding its enterprise AI strategy by collaborating with Google Cloud and integrating Google’s Gemini models into Conduent’s Viewpoint™ platform. The collaboration represents another milestone in Conduent's strategy to embed GenAI across its technology platforms, helping clients modernize complex, essential workflows while improving speed, quality and operational efficiency.

Corporate legal departments are under increasing pressure to review growing volumes of structured and unstructured information while controlling costs, reducing risk and meeting tighter deadlines. By combining Conduent's decades of legal operations expertise with Google Cloud's AI technologies, organizations can analyze complex datasets faster, improve decision-making and deliver more defensible outcomes across eDiscovery and data breach response.

"Enterprise AI is not about replacing expertise, it is about amplifying it," said George Wehbe, President, Commercial Solutions, Conduent. "Legal professionals are being asked to review exponentially more information with the same resources. By combining Conduent's legal operations expertise with Google Cloud's AI capabilities, we're helping clients make faster, better-informed decisions while maintaining the governance, transparency and defensibility these matters demand."

Driving Faster, Smarter Legal Outcomes

At the core of the collaboration is Enhanced Review, a GenAI-powered capability within Viewpoint, which applies user-defined protocols to identify relevant content, detect legal issues, and surface high-risk documents early in the review process.

Enabled by Google’s Gemini models, Enhanced Review delivers consistent, explainable results with transparent reasoning that helps legal teams understand not just what was identified, but why.

By embedding GenAI, Enhanced Review enables:

Faster insights — key case questions answered in minutes, not days

— key case questions answered in minutes, not days Lower costs — 30–60% reduction in document-intensive analysis effort

— 30–60% reduction in document-intensive analysis effort Reduced risk — improved accuracy, auditability, and defensibility

Extending AI Across the Legal Workflow

Beyond document review, Conduent’s collaboration with Google Cloud helps extend GenAI across the broader legal lifecycle. Viewpoint Apps use AI-powered analysis to convert large volumes of unstructured documents into structured, review-ready outputs, including chronologies, privilege logs and case reports, to accelerate insight while reducing manual effort.

In addition, Conduent’s CyberMine®, integrated with Viewpoint Data Breach Analyzer, automates breach response workflows by extracting participant data at scale, often spanning millions of records, deduplicating entries, and generating audit-ready notification lists, significantly reducing both response time and operational burden.

Built for Scale, Security, and Choice

Unlike cloud-only platforms, Viewpoint gives organizations full control over how and where their data is managed. Clients can deploy the full solution as SaaS on Google Cloud, on-premises or through managed services, ensuring alignment with regulatory, security and operational requirements. This flexibility, combined with Google Cloud’s global, high-performance infrastructure, enables organizations to scale eDiscovery operations without compromising data sovereignty or control.

Advancing Innovation in Legal and Compliance

Conduent’s collaboration with Google Cloud reflects a commitment to co-innovation and expanding the role of AI across legal and compliance workflows. Current capabilities focus on eDiscovery and data breach response, with planned expansion into areas such as contract analytics and investigations.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 48,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $80 billion in government payments annually, enabling approximately 2.0 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing over 14 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

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