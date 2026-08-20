Eaton supports emergency readiness and energy resilience for 35 California healthcare facilities.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton was awarded multi-million-dollar contracts from BSD Builders, Inc. to supply leading-edge technology to help skilled nursing facilities across California comply with state-mandated emergency power requirements.

California Assembly Bill 2511 requires skilled nursing facilities to provide a minimum of 96 hours of onsite power. Eaton and BSD Builders, Inc. are helping healthcare facilities meet this mandate with upgrades designed to enhance reliability and safety during outages. These projects demonstrate how Eaton’s Buildings as a Grid approach helps build flexible energy systems that manage power far more effectively.

“Resilient power is an essential objective for any healthcare operation, and it’s becoming central to how buildings are designed, built and operated,” said Justin Carron, director of buildings and campuses at Eaton. “Backed by our extensive engineering expertise and advanced regional manufacturing capabilities, we’re delivering the right-sized solutions that California’s skilled nursing facilities need to secure always-on energy systems.”

The projects also reflect a broader industry shift in how energy is managed in buildings. A new report by S&P Global Energy Research commissioned by Eaton shows building owners are prioritizing resilience and turning facilities into active energy hubs—with more than 40% of North American respondents citing resilience as the top driver.

Eaton power management technologies such as control functionality, switchboard, utility-grade metering and advanced circuit protection are included in each BSD SSC Microgrid Solution. Eaton is supplying design and commissioning services and manufacturing the solutions at its Fontana, California satellite facility, providing custom configuration, factory testing and assembly. With strategically located manufacturing facilities across North America, Eaton can specify, develop and manufacture customized products and solutions built to local codes and regulatory standards.

“The combination of our experience in healthcare construction and Eaton’s intelligent power management innovations is helping California healthcare facilities stay powered when it matters most,” explained Jeff Blair, CEO of BSD Builders, Inc. “Our joint approach with Eaton can help skilled nursing facilities and other applications extend the functionality of critical power systems to deliver greater long-term value.”

The Eaton and BSD solution is a self-contained system that operates in parallel with the main grid and transitions to island mode during outages. The technology is engineered to withstand 150 mph winds and seismically certified by California OSHPD/HCAi (OSP-0826). Each configuration is designed to meet utility interconnection requirements and California building codes.

To learn more, visit Eaton.com/BuildingsasaGrid and Eaton.com/Satellites.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.