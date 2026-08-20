Adeptus Completes Third Acquisition Since Joining Current Platform, Expanding Southern California Advisory Practice

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adeptus has completed its third acquisition since joining the Current platform in 2025, continuing a period of accelerated growth that has expanded the New Jersey-based firm's capabilities, geographic reach, and specialized advisory services across Southern California.

Shapiro Villalobos & Associates follows Besselman & Company and McNulty & Associates, who both joined earlier this year, helping grow Adeptus from approximately $40.5 million in revenue when it joined Current to approximately $53.6 million today, adding 12.9% year-over-year growth.

"Great firms deserve great platforms," said Steve Stagner, CEO of Current. "Adeptus already had exceptional leadership, deep client relationships, and a differentiated business model. By combining those strengths with Current's technology, operational resources, AI capabilities, global delivery model, and acquisition expertise, they've been able to accelerate growth while continuing to deliver the highly personalized service their clients expect."

Adeptus has built one of the industry's most distinctive advisory platforms by combining traditional tax, audit, and assurance services with a nationally recognized business management practice that serves high net worth individuals, entertainers, athletes, creators, and other clients whose financial lives require far more than annual tax preparation.

"We've always believed our greatest value comes from being deeply involved in our clients' lives and businesses," said Howard Krant, CEO of Adeptus. "Whether we're helping an entrepreneur scale a company or guiding someone through the unique financial challenges that come with sudden success, our role is to protect what they've built and help them make confident decisions for the future. Current has accelerated our ability to do that without changing who we are."

For clients working in some of the world's most dynamic and unpredictable industries, financial complexity often arrives faster than the infrastructure needed to manage it. Adeptus serves as a trusted advisor, helping clients navigate growth, preserve wealth, coordinate professional advisors, and build long-term financial stability.

"We were looking for a partner that shared our commitment to long-term relationships and exceptional client service," said Stuart Shapiro, Managing Partner of SVA. "Adeptus and Current provide the scale, technology, and resources to support our continued growth while allowing us to remain the trusted advisors our clients know."

With three acquisitions completed in 2026, Adeptus has become a strong example of Current's growth model, helping successful regional firms scale through strategic investment, expanded capabilities, and shared operational resources while remaining deeply rooted in their local markets.

About Shapiro Villalobos & Associates

Shapiro Villalobos & Associates is an accounting and business management firm based in Burbank, California. Built on a commitment to personalized service, the firm partners closely with clients to understand their goals and deliver practical financial guidance tailored to their unique needs. Led by partners Stuart Shapiro, CPA, and Laila Villalobos, CPA, the firm has earned a reputation for responsive service, trusted relationships, and technical expertise. As part of Adeptus, Shapiro Villalobos & Associates combines its local, client-focused approach with the expanded resources, technology, and capabilities of a growing national organization.

SVA provides tax planning and preparation, business management, accounting and bookkeeping, payroll, business consulting, retirement planning, estate and trust tax services, IRS representation, and management advisory services to individuals, closely held businesses, estates and trusts, and organizations across a variety of industries.

About Adeptus

Founded in 1986, Adeptus is a leading tax, audit, and business management firm serving individuals and businesses across the United States and globally. With eight offices in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and California, Adeptus delivers highly personalized accounting, tax, and advisory services to artists, entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs, executives, and growing enterprises. Known for its collaborative approach and deep industry expertise, Adeptus offers a sophisticated yet personal alternative to large global firms, helping clients navigate complexity, plan for growth, and make confident, informed decisions at every stage of their journey.

"Adeptus" is the brand name under which Adeptus Partners LLC and Adeptus Advisors Group LLC provide professional services. Adeptus Partners LLC and Adeptus Advisors Group LLC practice as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Adeptus Partners LLC is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients, and Adeptus Advisors Group LLC provides tax and business consulting services to their clients. Adeptus Advisors Group LLC is not a licensed CPA firm.

About Current

Current is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Current empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Founded by Jake Sloane and Frank Zhang, and backed by Thrive Holdings, Current delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to more than 30 high-performing firms across the country. Named one of Accounting Today’s Best Firms for Technology, Current is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape.