Inter Pag Selects ACI Worldwide to Advance Intelligent Payments Orchestration in Brazil

OMAHA, Neb. & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, and Inter Pag, the merchant acquiring business of Banco Inter, today announced a strategic partnership to help power the next phase of Inter Pag's growth in Brazil. Combining cloud-enabled acquiring capabilities with payments intelligence, AI-driven fraud prevention, analytics, advanced ecommerce tools and orchestration, the partnership will support Inter Pag's modernization strategy while helping the company scale, innovate, and respond to rapidly evolving merchant needs.

"Modern payments infrastructure is no longer just about processing transactions. It's about turning payments into a strategic growth engine." Vlademir Santos, Head of Sales, Brazil, ACI Worldwide Share

As part of the agreement, Inter Pag has selected the ACI Acquiring Platform, which also includes back-office card management capabilities powered by RS2, built on the strategic partnership launched by ACI and RS2 in Brazil in 2024. The platform will serve as the foundation for Inter Pag's next phase of growth, enabling the company to simplify operations, increase flexibility, strengthen resiliency, and bring new payment services to market faster.

Serving more than 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses across Brazil, Inter Pag is investing in modern payments infrastructure to support growing transaction volumes and evolving merchant expectations. As digital payments adoption accelerates, merchants increasingly require support for a broader range of payment methods, value-added services and real-time experiences, creating new demands on acquiring platforms.

The agreement comes at a time when Brazil is emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing and most innovative digital payments markets. Since its launch in 2020, Pix has grown to nearly 170 million users, fundamentally reshaping how consumers and businesses make and receive payments.* It is now the country's most widely used payment method, accounting for 54.7% of all payment transactions in the second half of 2025.**

As Pix and other alternative payment methods continue to gain traction, acquirers face growing pressure to modernize infrastructure that can support new payment experiences, greater transaction volumes, stronger fraud controls, and faster innovation. Increasingly, they also need intelligent platforms capable of using AI and real-time analytics to optimize performance and respond to changing market conditions.

Against this backdrop, Inter Pag is investing in a modern platform designed to support future growth, innovation, and operational efficiency.

"Brazil has become one of the most dynamic payments markets in the world. The success of Pix, the growth of digital commerce and rapidly changing merchant expectations are accelerating the need for modernization across the acquiring industry," said Vlademir Santos, head of sales, Brazil, ACI Worldwide. "Reliable, secure and resilient payment processing remains essential, but increasingly acquirers also need payments intelligence, AI-driven insights, orchestration capabilities and the flexibility to innovate faster. Modern payments infrastructure is no longer just about processing transactions. It's about turning payments into a strategic growth engine."

"Modernizing our acquiring infrastructure is an important part of our strategy as we continue to evolve our payments capabilities and strengthen the experience we provide to merchants," said Gustavo Cunha Borges, head of technology, Banco Inter. "We were looking for a platform that would provide the flexibility, scalability and resilience required for the next phase of our modernization journey. The ACI Acquiring platform provides a strong foundation to support innovation, operational efficiency and future growth."

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Editor's Note:

*Data source: Pix user and transaction data according to the Central Bank of Brazil's Pix statistics dashboard: https://www.bcb.gov.br/estabilidadefinanceira/pix-em-numeros-estatisticas

**Data source: Febraban Tech, April 2026 https://febrabantech.febraban.org.br/temas/meios-de-pagamento/pix-cresce-e-segue-como-meio-de-pagamento-mais-usado-no-brasil

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With more than 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

About Inter Pag

Inter Pag is Inter's payment solution for merchants and entrepreneurs. It enables businesses to accept debit and credit card payments through physical POS terminals, mobile devices using Tap to Pay, as well as Pix payments and payment links integrated with the digital account.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2026

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