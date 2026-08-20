Eyebot and QUAY Join Forces to Install In-Store Vision Test Kiosks in Southern California Locations

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyebot, the automated vision test kiosk that provides doctor-verified eyeglass prescriptions, today announced a strategic partnership with QUAY, the global eyewear brand known for on-trend design and premium materials at an attainable price point. Through the first-of-its-kind partnership, combining innovative technology with fashion, Eyebot's automated vision test kiosk is now available inside select QUAY retail stores, allowing customers to receive a doctor-verified prescription in less than 15 minutes while shopping for new glasses.

The partnership addresses one of the biggest barriers preventing consumers from purchasing prescription eyewear: not having an up-to-date prescription when they find frames they want to buy. Many shoppers either leave empty-handed or postpone their purchase altogether because scheduling a traditional eye exam requires additional time, appointments and often insurance paperwork. By bringing Eyebot’s automated vision testing into QUAY stores, the partnership helps eliminate this friction and makes it significantly more convenient for customers to update their prescription and purchase new eyewear in a single visit.

The timing is particularly relevant as college students, working professionals and other consumers prepare for the back-to-school season, when demand for prescription eyewear traditionally increases. For QUAY, the partnership builds on the brand’s continued investment in its optical category, making it easier for customers to update their prescription and shop fashion-forward, attainable frames in one convenient store visit.

“This partnership is about removing one of the biggest points of friction in buying prescription eyewear,” said Tim Fern, Chief Commercial Officer at Eyebot. “Too often, customers are ready to buy new glasses but don't know or have their current prescription. By bringing Eyebot into QUAY stores, we're making it possible to update a prescription and complete the purchase in the same visit, so customers can spend less time scheduling appointments and more time finding frames they love.”

Eyebot combines advanced optical imaging, proprietary vision testing technology and licensed clinical oversight to deliver accurate eyeglass prescriptions in minutes. Every prescription is reviewed and signed by a licensed eye doctor, giving customers confidence in the results while reducing the time and inconvenience traditionally associated with obtaining a prescription.

For QUAY, the integration creates a more seamless path from browsing frames to completing a purchase, particularly for customers who discover they need an updated prescription while shopping. The partnership also supports QUAY’s continued investment in optical, making prescription eyewear easier to access while delivering the style, confidence and attainable price point that have long defined the brand.

“We believe shopping for prescription eyewear should be as easy and inspiring. Our partnership with Eyebot creates a more seamless experience, giving customers a convenient way to update their prescription and discover fashion-forward frames they’re excited to wear, all in one visit,” said Katherine Cousins, CEO of QUAY.

The initial rollout includes QUAY's Irvine Spectrum and Victoria Gardens locations in Southern California, with more locations on the way. The pilot will allow QUAY and Eyebot to introduce the service to customers in-store while exploring opportunities to expand access across QUAY’s retail footprint. To learn more about Eyebot and participating locations, visit www.eyebot.co.

About Eyebot

Eyebot is expanding access to doctor-verified eyeglass prescriptions through its automated vision test kiosk, delivering fast, affordable results without appointments or insurance. Founded in 2021, Eyebot combines advanced vision technology with clinical oversight—every prescription is reviewed and written by a licensed eye doctor. Eyebot is backed by the National Science Foundation and leading investors including General Catalyst. Eyebot kiosks can be found at leading optical retail locations across the United States.

Eyebot is designed for adults ages 18–64 with no known eye conditions and does not replace comprehensive eye exams; the company actively encourages ongoing in-person care. Its mission is to make vision care more accessible, convenient, and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.eyebot.co.

About QUAY

QUAY's legacy is rooted in quality, confidence and a commitment to making bold eyewear attainable for all. Designed for your every look, every moment, every mood. From festival grounds to city streets, QUAY’s iconic frames are MADE TO BE SEEN.

In 2025, QUAY reintroduced its optical line, cementing its position as an accessible option in the prescription eyewear market. QUAY continuously pushes boundaries through elevated details, signature designs, and premium materials, delivering the ultimate expression of style in both sun and optical. Please check out www.quay.com to find your unique style and a store near you.